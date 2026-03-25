This Apple Watch Is $400 Off On Amazon, If You Can Grab It In Time

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Apple's products rarely ever get heavy discounts, and when they do, they usually fly off the shelves. As part of the ongoing Spring Sale fest, Amazon is taking a hefty 57% off the Apple Watch Series 9's usual price, bringing it down from a steep $699.99 to just $299.99 for a limited time.

For that asking price, you can get your hands on the premium variant with a stainless-steel case and cellular connectivity. Notably, the trim up for grabs is the 41mm size, and at the time of writing this article, the stock was nearly 85% depleted from Amazon's inventory. In case you're concerned about the styling, it comes with a Blue Sport band, and if you're lucky, you can also score a sweet discount on the 45mm variant, too.

In case you're in two minds, this is a flagship smartwatch which is currently up for grabs in the same price ballpark as the budget-centric Apple Watch SE series. It has a bright always‑On Retina LTPO OLED display with Ion-X glass protection on top, slim bezels, and eye-catching sloping edges. The brightness levels reach 2,000 nits, which is in the same territory as top-tier iPhones. It also comes equipped with Apple's second-gen Ultra-Wideband chip, which means this particular model also supports the Precision Finding feature that lets you locate missing iPhones and Find My devices with higher precision (using visual and audio cues).