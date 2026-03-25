This Apple Watch Is $400 Off On Amazon, If You Can Grab It In Time
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Apple's products rarely ever get heavy discounts, and when they do, they usually fly off the shelves. As part of the ongoing Spring Sale fest, Amazon is taking a hefty 57% off the Apple Watch Series 9's usual price, bringing it down from a steep $699.99 to just $299.99 for a limited time.
For that asking price, you can get your hands on the premium variant with a stainless-steel case and cellular connectivity. Notably, the trim up for grabs is the 41mm size, and at the time of writing this article, the stock was nearly 85% depleted from Amazon's inventory. In case you're concerned about the styling, it comes with a Blue Sport band, and if you're lucky, you can also score a sweet discount on the 45mm variant, too.
In case you're in two minds, this is a flagship smartwatch which is currently up for grabs in the same price ballpark as the budget-centric Apple Watch SE series. It has a bright always‑On Retina LTPO OLED display with Ion-X glass protection on top, slim bezels, and eye-catching sloping edges. The brightness levels reach 2,000 nits, which is in the same territory as top-tier iPhones. It also comes equipped with Apple's second-gen Ultra-Wideband chip, which means this particular model also supports the Precision Finding feature that lets you locate missing iPhones and Find My devices with higher precision (using visual and audio cues).
Why you should consider the Apple Watch Series 9?
Even though it's now three generations old, the Apple Watch Series 9 is still a formidable wearable device. In SlashGear's review, it earned a rare 9/10 rating for sheer excellence, and landed an Editor's Choice nod, too. At its heart is the dual-core Apple S9 silicon, which is still one of the fastest wearable chips out there. Just to give you an idea on how fast it is, I still rock an Apple Watch Series 8 (with the older S8 chip), and it still performs as reliably as my current-gen Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. But it's not just the interface fluidity and snappy UI that sets it apart. It's actually the feature-rich watchOS 26 experience and the wellness stack that sets the Apple Watch Series 9 apart among its rivals.
Armed with an electrical heart sensor, temperature sensor, and a third‑generation optical heart sensor, the Apple Watch Series 9 can take electrocardiogram readings, send out abnormal heart activity and irregular heart rhythm notifications, and monitor your sleep across different stages. In my tests, especially when compared against rivals from within the WearOS ecosystem, the Apple Watch Series 11 has consistently ranked higher in terms of biometric measurement accuracy, whether it's heart rate measurement, or workout tracking. More importantly, the seamless interconnection with Apple devices — especially the iPhone — is what truly puts the Apple Watch Series 9 in a league of its own. If you've been eyeing a top-tier smartwatch but have been on the fence about the hit on your wallet, Amazon's latest deal on the Apple Series 9 is a terrific opportunity to finally make the plunge.