Galaxy Watch8 Classic Vs. Watch7: Is Samsung's Latest Worth The Upgrade?

Samsung's brand-new smartwatch lineup for 2025 is here with the Galaxy Watch8. As one of the leading brands for Android smartwatches, it's always exciting to see what Samsung brings to the table. The previous Galaxy Watch7 was well received, pairing a sleek design with a bevy of health sensors, great performance, and a decent software package. So, just what has the Korean tech giant done this year to innovate even further on the Galaxy accessory?

As always, Samsung is focused on health features with the Galaxy Watch8 (did you know the company operates one of the largest hospitals in Seoul? That's just one of the weirdest Samsung products of all time). Since it's 2025, there's also an obligatory slew of features based on AI. Lastly, in what might be a very slick attempt at downplaying the nearly identical internals, the new watches have been completely redesigned.

To dispense with the mystery: if you own the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 and you're happy with it, there's very little to compel an upgrade to the Watch8 this time around. However, for anyone rocking the Watch6, or another watch from more than a year or two ago, it could very well be the smartwatch you've been looking for. As we don't have space to cover every detail, let's break down the major differences between these two premium smartwatches.