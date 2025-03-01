Gemini Vs. Google Assistant: What's The Difference & Which AI Is Smarter?

It can be hard to keep track of Google's products, which are often here one day and virtually gone the next. When it comes to rapidly evolving fields like AI and personal assistants, things are getting even more confusing. Case in point: Google Gemini is being pushed out to consumers while Google Assistant still exists. That means the search giant currently has two bots with a whole lot of overlapping functionality, leading many to wonder what the difference is between the two.

Both Google Gemini and Google Assistant are forms of AI, but the former is the newer form of generative AI that's been dominating headlines. However, while Assistant was specifically designed as a phone and smart home assistant, Gemini was designed as a general purpose AI more akin to ChatGPT. So, whereas Assistant is very good at specialized, device-focused tasks, general web searches, and not much more, Gemini is a jack of all trades but arguably a master of none.

I've been testing both side-by-side for over a year, and while Gemini wasn't ready to replace your phone assistant just a year ago, it's come a long way. Today, it comes as the default assistant app on new Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. But Assistant isn't gone yet. It can still be enabled on Android, and is also found on a wide variety of smart devices. So, let's break down the differences between each AI to figure out which tasks are best suited to each, and which Google AI is the smartest in 2025.

