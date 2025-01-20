What Is Agentic AI & How Might It Change How The World Works In The Future?

If films and TV have taught us anything, it's that the future ought to be full of autonomous, sentient robots. C-3PO, Jarvis, Bender, and Rosie the Robot from "The Jetsons" didn't just sit around waiting to be given their next prompt. They took action. We're not yet living in a world full of human-like robots or sentient operating systems like Samantha in "Her." However, technology is inching us closer to that dream (or nightmare) every day.

Advertisement

Agentic AI is the next big development in artificial intelligence. Unlike chatbots or large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, which require human commands, it employs AI agents to operate independently, make decisions, adapt, learn, and act autonomously. When you give it an objective, the AI agent uses a LLM to understand what it needs to do. It creates a task list, working out what it needs to do and the order it needs to do it in then, it starts looking for information via the internet or other systems in its network. It learns as it goes, so it can improve its strategy as it progresses.

It will work through its tasks as many times as it needs to until it achieves the objective it has been given. Imagine an AI personal assistant who could plan a two-week European vacation within a $5,000 budget by researching flights, accommodations, and itineraries, refining options based on your preferences and feedback. It would use internet searches and external systems to optimize the plan, iterating until the trip is fully booked and tailored to your needs.

Advertisement