Just How Much Energy Does Generating An AI Image Actually Use?

Image generation with the use of artificial intelligence has become commonplace online, with plenty of buzz surrounding the matter. Folks have debated the ethics of such technology and how it goes about forming images, while others have come up with ways to tell if an image is AI generated or the real deal. Unfortunately, something that is often overlooked in the grand scheme of things is the amount of energy behind even the top AI image generators available in 2024. Though it may seem to be magic, it's certainly not, and it takes a decent measure of power to conjure up AI pictures.

A study from tech company Hugging Face and Carnegie Mellon University sought to answer the question of just how much energy is needed to make AI images a viewable reality. Their findings show that a single image generation can consume as much as half of a smartphone's battery charge, approximately 0.011 kilowatt hours of energy. They note that this isn't necessarily a concrete number, as there are variables with AI image generation such as the model used and the image size that can cause the amount of energy necessary to fluctuate. That may not seem like much, but as some estimates put the number of AI images generated per day at around 34 million, it adds up.

Naturally, the significance of the energy needed for AI image generation hasn't gone unnoticed on an environmental or political level.

