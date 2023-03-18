3 Ways To Tell If An Image Was AI-Generated Or If It's The Real Deal

There's a lot of controversy surrounding AI-generated imagery. Such technology is as fascinating as it is frightening, and it may also be a harbinger of real issues for humanity. Internet users, through the likes of deepfakes, can spread misinformation that can be dangerous not only on a personal level but on an international or global one, too. Even innocent mistakes can lead to widespread misinformation.

For example, in March 2022, a conspiracy theory that Chris Rock had been wearing an eye pad emerged, supposedly proving the encounter between himself and Will Smith at the Oscars had been staged. The person who shared the original image said it had been upscaled to 8K, making it clear that the AI-powered upscaler had added details to Rock's face that weren't actually there.

Meanwhile, software like DALL-E 2 simply needs a few words to use as a prompt for generating an image. It's both very powerful and easily accessible. It's important, then, that we try to identify the differences between real and AI-generated imagery. As advanced as the technology has become, it seems that there are still certain detriments to AI-generated images, and you can often spot them by knowing what to look for.