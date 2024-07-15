What Does GPT Stand For In ChatGPT?

As AI and programs utilizing it have taken center-stage, Generative Pre-Trained Transformers have effectively become the standard for companies exploring AI. For instance, EleutherAI used GPT-3 to create the open-source GPT-J in 2021, and in 2023, Cerebras Systems launched seven GPT-based LLMs for open use. Even other businesses outside of the AI sphere have made use of this tech. Duolingo — yes, the language learning platform — has created Duolingo Max as part of a new learning experience using GPT-4.

While this implementation of the technology is all well and good for those involved and the ones using it, OpenAI hasn't been particularly happy about other companies using the GPT name. Since 2023, OpenAI has made it known that it disapproves of others using the GPT term in their branding, threatening "enforcement mechanisms" if they continue to do so, according to The Business Journals. Thus, OpenAI has attempted to go through the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark GPT, but its efforts have proven unsuccessful. The term has been determined as too broad and generic for any such trademark to be valid.

With so many brands and technologically-skilled individuals looking into them, it stands to reason that Generative Pre-Trained Transformers will only continue to become more prevalent and advanced in the coming years. Let's just hope that none of the possible nightmare scenarios that could happen with current generation AI will come to pass in the process.