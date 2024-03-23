Self-Driving Cars Explained: Are We There Yet?

The self-driving vehicle concept isn't new and is likely much older than you'd ever imagined. Almost 400 years before the first gasoline-powered automobile was crafted, Leonardo da Vinci had devised a self-propelled cart. This da Vinci invention, developed in the 16th century, utilized gears, springs, and steering capabilities. Technology has moved leaps and bounds ahead in terms of self-driving capability, but has it been fully realized, or is it still firmly in the realm of science fiction?

In order to answer the question, it's important to know there are criteria that separate autonomous driving from level 0 to level 5. Starting with 0, which has virtually no autonomy, a car must offer increasingly more complex sensing and self-thinking capability with each subsequent level until human intervention is absent with level 5.

So, what level of self-driving cars can the average driver experience today? If you guessed a level 5, you'd be wrong. So far, not taking into account prototypes and only considering actual vehicles the public can use, self-driving has only reached level 2 unless you happen to reside in Phoenix, San Francisco, or Los Angeles.