The first Samsung products ever made were noodles. The latest is a ring. Their largest project is the world's tallest building. Most people hear the name of the Korean conglomerate and think of sleek smartphones, or perhaps refrigerators, but Samsung's ambition reaches far beyond microchips and touchscreens. Over its 80-year lifespan, the company has grown from the humble dreams of a single entrepreneur to a massive network of businesses which include smartphone manufacturers, construction companies, military contractors, and everything in between. From the bizarre to the bold, Samsung has made some incredibly weird products along the way.

Samsung produces so many things across so many categories that it's easy to see why it's the largest company in South Korea by a very wide margin. The word Samsung translates to three stars, which represents how varied the company's divisions were always intended to be. However, while the Samsung name appears on everything from skyscrapers to smartphones, the organizational structure of the conglomerate is atomized into 80 separate businesses, which gives each of those divisions the independence needed to invest in industry expertise and make unilateral decisions.

As the largest company in South Korea, there's hardly any part of the modern world Samsung hasn't touched, so from noodles to robots and smartphones to tanks, here are 10 of the weirdest Samsung products of all time.