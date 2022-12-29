Samsung's Family Hub Plus Smart Fridge Comes With A Whopping 32-Inch Display
Samsung Electronics, the Korean multinational electronics corporation known for its cutting-edge electronic products, appliances, and hardware, has been a major exhibitor at CES for several years. For those unaware, CES — also known as the Consumer Electronic Show — is an annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association for over five decades. The CES has provided a venue for several groundbreaking products in the past and continues to be a closely-watched trade show for manufacturers, industry analysts, tech journalists, and consumer electronics enthusiasts around the globe. With its long history of showcasing products at CES, several of Samsung's major product announcements have centered around the show. And it is increasingly becoming evident that Samsung intends to carry forward this tradition in 2023 as well.
While Samsung hasn't fully revealed most of the interesting products and innovations it intends to showcase at CES 2023 — which is less than a week away — the company, earlier today, gave a glimpse of what to expect from its refrigerator lineup for 2023. Those familiar with Samsung's appliances and refrigerator lineup may be aware that the company has been making the "Family hub" lineup of refrigerators since 2016. Along with its Bespoke lineup, these products cater to the premium segment and have been the mainstay of Samsung's high-end refrigerators for several years. At CES 2023, Samsung is set to launch a new product in this segment. Samsung calls this new product the "Bespoke Family Hub Plus Refrigerator," and the company will publicly showcase this product for the first time a week from now.
The largest screen ever on a Samsung refrigerator
While Samsung has been selling refrigerators with smart displays for several years, the display sizes on these older models topped at 21.6 inches. That changes with the 2023 edition of the Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus, which gets a massive 32-inch Full HD panel with Samsung's proprietary Family Hub services enabled.
In addition to being the largest display Samsung has used on a refrigerator, the larger display is touted to give consumers a more immersive experience while interacting with Samsung Family Hub features. Among the services enabled by Samsung Family Hub includes the ability to share pictures, stream music, and even watch consumers' favorite shows on the panel using Samsung TV Plus. The display also gets smart assistant features enabled by Amazon Alexa. The 2023 edition of Samsung's Family Hub-enabled refrigerators with free access to more than 190 US TV channels.
The vertical orientation of the screen also makes it good to consume content on platforms that support the vertical video format. In addition, the new refrigerator also doubles up as a SmartThings hub with the ability to control lights, blinds, switches, and motion detection sensors. In the U.S., the new refrigerator also comes equipped with the "Amazon Your Essential" service that allows users to order frequently purchased products with one click using the refrigerator display.
Samsung has yet to share the pricing and availability details of this new refrigerator. However, being a flagship product from the company's Bespoke smart refrigerator lineup, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Samsung decides to charge a bomb for the privilege of owning one of these.