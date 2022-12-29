Samsung's Family Hub Plus Smart Fridge Comes With A Whopping 32-Inch Display

Samsung Electronics, the Korean multinational electronics corporation known for its cutting-edge electronic products, appliances, and hardware, has been a major exhibitor at CES for several years. For those unaware, CES — also known as the Consumer Electronic Show — is an annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association for over five decades. The CES has provided a venue for several groundbreaking products in the past and continues to be a closely-watched trade show for manufacturers, industry analysts, tech journalists, and consumer electronics enthusiasts around the globe. With its long history of showcasing products at CES, several of Samsung's major product announcements have centered around the show. And it is increasingly becoming evident that Samsung intends to carry forward this tradition in 2023 as well.

While Samsung hasn't fully revealed most of the interesting products and innovations it intends to showcase at CES 2023 — which is less than a week away — the company, earlier today, gave a glimpse of what to expect from its refrigerator lineup for 2023. Those familiar with Samsung's appliances and refrigerator lineup may be aware that the company has been making the "Family hub" lineup of refrigerators since 2016. Along with its Bespoke lineup, these products cater to the premium segment and have been the mainstay of Samsung's high-end refrigerators for several years. At CES 2023, Samsung is set to launch a new product in this segment. Samsung calls this new product the "Bespoke Family Hub Plus Refrigerator," and the company will publicly showcase this product for the first time a week from now.