Samsung Newest QLED TVs Go Big While Its Sound Bars Slim Down

Samsung is introducing a variety of new TV and audio products at CES 2024. The lineup includes several 8K and 4K QLED TVs under their Neo QLED brand, a refreshed 4K OLED TV lineup, and a brand-new range of Q series and H series soundbars. Most of these new products have received several improvements over their predecessors, including faster processors, improved upscaling technology, and general improvements to picture quality.

At the top of the company's update list are Samsung's 8K QLED TVs, which now get two additional models. The first model is the Samsung Neo QLED QN800D, which will be available in sizes starting from 65 inches and going up to 85 inches. This lineup is a direct successor to the QN800C series launched exactly a year ago. The second 8K model in the lineup is the QN900D, also available in 65- to 85-inch screen sizes. This lineup succeeds the QN900C series from 2023.

The major update to these 8K QLED TVs compared to their predecessors is the updated third-generation, AI-ready processor dubbed the NQ8 AI Gen3, with an AI engine 2X faster than its predecessor. The QN900 has also shed a few pounds and is touted as the slimmest 8K TV to hit the market. The new AI-enabled processor allows these new TVs to upscale even SD and HD content to 4K-like resolution while also achieving similar results with 4K to 8K upscaling.

Other notable features on these 8K QLED TVs include Real Depth Enhancer Pro (for better mini-LED control) and a maximum VRR of 4k 240Hz for enhanced gaming.