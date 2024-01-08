Samsung Newest QLED TVs Go Big While Its Sound Bars Slim Down
Samsung is introducing a variety of new TV and audio products at CES 2024. The lineup includes several 8K and 4K QLED TVs under their Neo QLED brand, a refreshed 4K OLED TV lineup, and a brand-new range of Q series and H series soundbars. Most of these new products have received several improvements over their predecessors, including faster processors, improved upscaling technology, and general improvements to picture quality.
At the top of the company's update list are Samsung's 8K QLED TVs, which now get two additional models. The first model is the Samsung Neo QLED QN800D, which will be available in sizes starting from 65 inches and going up to 85 inches. This lineup is a direct successor to the QN800C series launched exactly a year ago. The second 8K model in the lineup is the QN900D, also available in 65- to 85-inch screen sizes. This lineup succeeds the QN900C series from 2023.
The major update to these 8K QLED TVs compared to their predecessors is the updated third-generation, AI-ready processor dubbed the NQ8 AI Gen3, with an AI engine 2X faster than its predecessor. The QN900 has also shed a few pounds and is touted as the slimmest 8K TV to hit the market. The new AI-enabled processor allows these new TVs to upscale even SD and HD content to 4K-like resolution while also achieving similar results with 4K to 8K upscaling.
Other notable features on these 8K QLED TVs include Real Depth Enhancer Pro (for better mini-LED control) and a maximum VRR of 4k 240Hz for enhanced gaming.
Samsung's refreshed 4K QLED and OLED TVs
While folks with deeper pockets will mostly lap up the 8K QLED TVs, Samsung also has interesting updates to the company's more affordable 4K QLED TV lineup.
The updates here primarily center around the two new models: the Samsung Neo QLED QN90D and the QN85D. These models succeed last year's QN90C and QN85C, respectively, and feature an updated Neural Quantum processor that features improved 4K upscaling tech called 4K Upscaling Plus, better image quality with Real Depth Enhancer Pro, and a feature called Active Voice amplifier Pro that boosts the clarity of dialogues and sound effects in movies.
The 4K QLED TVs also get an AI Customization Mode that lets the TV detect the type of content you're watching to optimize the picture quality automatically for the best viewing experience. While the QN90D series will come in screen sizes ranging from 43 to 98 inches, the QN85D lineup will start at 55 inches, going up to 85 inches on the top model.
If you have already used QLED TVs from Samsung and are considering switching to an OLED TV, you should know that Samsung's updated 4K OLED TV lineup for 2024 now includes the new S90D and the S95D. These come in as obvious successors to the S90C and the S95C. While the improvements here aren't as significant as those on the QLED lineup, the S95D does have a claim to its fame by becoming the first OLED TV that is claimed to be glare-free. Samsung claims it has achieved this feat without compromising the TV's picture quality.
Both these new OLED TV series will be offered in screen sizes starting from 55 to 77 inches.
Samsung Soundbars: The 2024 lineup
In addition to these new QLED and OLED TVs, Samsung has also given a comprehensive refresh to its soundbar lineup. These updates span the company's premium Q series soundbars and its popular range of affordable, ultra-slim ones.
At the premium end of the spectrum is the new HW-Q990D Soundbar, the first soundbar from the company to offer wireless Dolby Atmos support. It is an 11.1.4 channel soundbar with support for 4K 120Hz pass-through, ensuring a latency-free sound experience. The Q990D also supports Q-Symphony tech, which lets you adjust the soundbar's audio profile to ensure optimum quality.
Other feature additions include a Party Mode, compatibility with Roon, and an interesting Prove Listening Mode feature that lets you enjoy movies without disturbing other family members.
The newest members of Samsung's ultra-slim soundbar lineup include the HW-S800D, HW-S801D, and the HW-700D. These new products join the company's existing lineup of small form factor soundbars. Of these three products, the HW-700D is the smallest, measuring just 35 inches long, compared to the S800D, which is 46 inches long.
A feature common to these ultra-slim soundbars is SpaceFit Sound Pro technology, which is Samsung's proprietary algorithm to optimize sound output for all room environments.
While Samsung has yet to reveal pricing and availability details for these new TVs and soundbars, we expect these to go on sale in the next few weeks.