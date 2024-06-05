5 Samsung Galaxy Productivity Tricks Every User Should Know By Now

Now that you're getting the hang of the powerful multitasking features in Samsung's One UI interface for Galaxy phones and tablets, you're probably looking for more ways to take advantage of using multiple apps at once. What good is it to have your email on one side of the screen and your Gallery or files on the other if you can't copy and paste a photo into an email? Well, not only can you do that, but you can do it in far fewer steps than you might think. You'll never use the default way of copy and pasting on Android again.

In general, you can hold down on an element, either a selected file or text selection, in one app to pop it out, pinning it to your finger. You can then drag it across to another app in the same motion. For example, if you have the above scenario with Gallery and Gmail, you can drag a photo, or even an entire album, over to the email you're composing.

You can also select multiple files or folders at once, a trick that's actually universal to all modern Android devices. Simply hold down on the first file in the file range you want to select. Once it highlights, drag your finger over to the last file in the range. It, and all files in between will now be selected. Continue holding down to pop the files out for drag-drop copying as explained in the previous paragraph.

This trick works even if the app you want to paste into isn't on screen. You can hold down to pop out a file or piece of text, then continue holding it while you use your other fingers to navigate to the destination app and let it go.