Samsung Galaxy Ring Hands-On: It's Finally Here, But At An Astonishing Price

The Samsung Galaxy Ring might be one of the most anticipated pieces of technology in recent memory. Seemingly overnight, a number of companies from Circular to RingConn started offering health wearables in the form of a ring. Near the beginning of the year, Samsung was rumored to do the same, and that time has finally arrived.

Samsung has been particularly focused on health data and sleep for the past few generations of its wearables. Last year, Samsung introduced the idea of a sleep animal associated with your sleeping patterns, so this is clearly a pretty important metric for the company. Up until now, Samsung has tracked that only with watches.

Now, you can wear a ring for a more comfortable fit while you sleep. Not everyone likes sleeping with their watch on after all, and unless you have an Ultra watch of some sort, your sleeping time might also be your charging time. However, it comes with a heavy cost. I spent some time with the Samsung Galaxy Ring prior to Samsung Unpacked, and these are my initial impressions.