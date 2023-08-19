Every Samsung Galaxy Watch Sleep Animal (And What Yours Means)

The importance of sleep cannot be overemphasized. Besides being a vital tool for recovering from fatigue and ailments, a healthy sleep cycle helps regulate mood better, reduce inflammation, bolster the immune system, and allow you to be more focused during your waking hours. Maintaining good sleep has become even more critical in the modern world, filled with a daunting degree of distractions. Especially in the post-COVID era, sleep warrants more even attention. Smartwatches such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch prove really handy with their ability to analyze and fix sleep.

The Galaxy Watch is one of the best smartwatches for Android users. It offers an extensive suite of features for tracking fitness activities and sleep. Besides tracking the duration of your sleep, the Galaxy Watch offers personalized recommendations to improve sleep quality — a pillar of our overall well-being. One of the peculiar features of the Galaxy Watch is Sleep Coaching. Using data from the built-in heart rate and SpO2 sensors, the Galaxy Watch offers insights into your sleeping habits and symbolizes them using a representational animal.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy Watch, let us take you through what these sleep animals indicate and how you can find yours.