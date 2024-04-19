RingConn Smart Ring Review: Health Metrics With Tracking Potential

Smart Watches have two things going against them. They struggle with battery life and they can be uncomfortable to wear all the time. When it comes to tracking your health metrics, both of those can be pretty big obstacles. Those issues make it hard to get a complete picture of your overall health because there are gaps in the data. Fitness bands solve the battery life problem, but they don't always have all the sensors that a smartwatch will have.

Smart rings could potentially fix both of those issues. This is a fast-growing category that already has quite a few players and looks to welcome another big one later this year. Smart rings get good battery life, all the same metrics that a smartwatch has, and are a lot more comfortable to wear all the time.

Our most recent foray into this space (with Circular Ring) did not go well. Now, we're taking a look at a different competitor who (thankfully) has a much more compelling package. But does it solve all the problems? I've been wearing a RingConn Smart Ring review sample provided by RingConn for just over three weeks, and this is my full review.