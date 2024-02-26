MWC 2024: Does The Samsung Galaxy Ring Do Enough To Earn A Place On Your Finger?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At MWC 2024, Samsung finally showcased its first smart ring, which is scheduled to hit the shelves later this year. The ring looks slimmer than what the likes of Oura and Circular have to offer but doesn't really stand out with any unique design elements. In an official blog post, Samsung's VP & Head of Digital Health Team, Dr. Hon Pak, also outlined how the Galaxy Ring slots within Samsung's vision of a connected smart health ecosystem.

The Verge, however, reports that the ring will be available in three color options: silver, gold, and black. Samsung is tight-lipped about the kind of sensors it has packed inside the smartwatch, but the few wellness features that it has confirmed offer a glimpse into the hardware assembly. Among those features is My Vitality Score, an intelligent health analysis system that combines data from sleep patterns, heart rate, pulse variations, and physical activity to provide a holistic picture.

To collect that kind of data, the Galaxy Ring would certainly feature an LED-based heart rate sensor, most likely the Infrared Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor that we also see on rival products. For activity tracking, an accelerometer will most likely find its pace inside the Galaxy Ring. Samsung has already confirmed that the My Vitality Score system will also make its way to the upcoming Galaxy Watch lineup later this year, but it seems the feature will only work when the wearable is paired with a Galaxy S24 series phone.