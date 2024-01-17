Will Samsung's New Galaxy Ring Finally Make Smart Rings Take Off?

Samsung used this same Unpacked event to show off its newest Galaxy flagship, the Galaxy S24 series. The company's flagship phones have proven very popular over the years, and that popularity paved the way for the other consumer tech gadgets offered by the company: its smartwatches, of course, as well as its Galaxy Buds earbuds. Going all-in on one company's ecosystem is appealing for many reasons, including improved interoperability between devices from the same company and access to special features that may not be available to those who bring other companies' devices into the mix.

Apple is still the leader when it comes to walled gardens, but both Samsung and Google have taken plenty of notes. While it's questionable whether a smart ring launched independent of any wider ecosystem would achieve runaway success — the Oura is still unknown to the average consumer — its position as the latest darling within Samsung's wider catalog may give it the kind of boost the smart ring industry as a whole requires.

After all, if you already own a Samsung smartphone, a Samsung smartwatch, and Samsung earbuds, why not toss a Samsung smart ring into the mix? Especially if the South Korean company ensures there are unique features that incentivize taking that leap, though we'll have to wait to find out whether that's the case. If Samsung sees enough success with its own effort, it's all but guaranteed that other companies will follow suit in hopes of piggybacking off that achievement.