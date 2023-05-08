A Key Heart Health Check Is Finally Coming To Samsung's Galaxy Watch

Samsung says it has cleared the necessary regulatory clearance that allows its smartwatches to offer a new way of monitoring heart health. The company has announced that the in-house Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) functionality received the green signal from the United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which means the company can now market it and ship the features with smartwatches sold in the country.

This is a milestone for Samsung in one of its key markets, because the Galaxy Watch series devices often miss out on core features in certain markets due to regulatory hurdles. The new Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature will be available with the company's Health Monitor app.

However, don't expect the feature to land on your wrist just yet. Samsung says the heart health trick will make its debut on "the upcoming Galaxy Watch devices later this year," alongside a host of other fitness-centric innovations. In one of the footnotes on its official press release, Samsung says the IRHN feature will only be available on the Galaxy Watch 4 series devices, and models launched after it.

The limitation apparently has to do with older smartwatches lacking the advanced measurement capabilities that Samsung's smartwatch bio-sensing modules offer on its newer smartwatches. Going by the previous launch cadence of Samsung smartwatches, the next-generation Galaxy Watch devices will likely arrive at some point in July or August, which is also when you will get to experience the new IRHN system.