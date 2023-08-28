What Happened To Jawbone: The Rise And Fall Of The Speaker Brand

Tech firms funded by venture capital can sometimes go awry, though often, these firms do have good intentions. While a few successful technology firms have been fueled by venture capital, the downfall of large tech firms like Quibi and Airlift indicates that not every company or idea is good. Jawbone, a once highly-touted wireless speaker and wearables brand, is one such case where hype and incredible investment weren't enough to build a sustainable company in the long run.

The story of Jawbone is extensive, paved with the best intentions over a decade to provide innovative new technology in the form of noise-cancellation to consumers. By 2014, the company was valued at a blistering $3.2 billion, but a lack of agility caused it to be one of the most historic cases of a business failure funded by venture capitalists in American history.

Over its 15 years in business, the company managed to raise a total of $929.9 million, mainly based on speculation for future product launches and promises of technological innovation. However, by 2017, the company would go out of business, liquidating the rest of its assets and laying off its workforce in one of the most epic business failures in all of tech history.