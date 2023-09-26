Nothing Kickstarts CMF Label With New Smartwatch And Earbuds
Nothing's CMF label has unveiled its first batch of consumer electronics gadgets, and they seem to be targeting the ultra-affordable segment of the market. The highlight, of course, is the Watch Pro — which is priced at roughly $55, but serves a rather peppy design. Just to be clear, it runs a custom version of RTOS, which is an open-source kit that serves a lot of features, but is still far away from the functional pizzazz you would get with Google's Wear OS.
Notably, the smartwatch features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display that supports an always-on display mode, and also offers the freedom to put any picture of your choice. The build is aluminum alloy with IP68-certified dust and water resistance, while the styling options are Dark Gray, Ash Gray, and Metallic Gray. Calling (via Bluetooth) is on the table, alongside built-in GPS support for activities like cycling, hiking, etc.
CMF's smartwatch is capable of heart rate and blood oxygen saturation level monitoring, supports over 100 fitness activities, allows sleep and stress tracking, and can last for 13 days on a single charge. Nothing has also baked in support for a voice assistant, and has ensured that the watch is compatible with iPhones as well as Android phones. Unfortunately, it currently seems to be limited to the Indian market, and there's no word on a stateside launch from Nothing.
Affordable earbuds with noise-cancelling tricks
Nothing's CMF label has also introduced a pair of true wireless earbuds, the Buds Pro. The looks aren't really standout, but it serves some compelling features on a tight budget. Among them is a hybrid take on Active Noise Cancellation that claims to cancel out around 45dB of external noise. The company is claiming 11 hours of music listening with a single charge, while the battery inside the charging case increases the listening time to 39 hours.
The build is dust and water-resistant (IP54), while the custom LCP drivers inside ensure an extra bass boost. It also supports touch controls, while Bluetooth v5.3 paves the way for Google Fast Pair (for Android phones) and Microsoft Swift Pair to quickly connect with Windows PCs. Nothing is charging roughly $42 for the CMF Buds Pro, but once again, there is no word when — or if — these earbuds will make it to overseas markets.
The third offering from CMF by Nothing is a 65 GaN charger, a $36 block that offers three ports and touts features like fast charging and multiple levels of protection from high voltage, current surge, and short circuit hazards, among others. The ports include a pair of USB-C outlets and one USB-A outlet, while charging compatibility includes Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4.0, SCP, FCP, PPS, and Apple 2.4A, among others.