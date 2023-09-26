Nothing Kickstarts CMF Label With New Smartwatch And Earbuds

Nothing's CMF label has unveiled its first batch of consumer electronics gadgets, and they seem to be targeting the ultra-affordable segment of the market. The highlight, of course, is the Watch Pro — which is priced at roughly $55, but serves a rather peppy design. Just to be clear, it runs a custom version of RTOS, which is an open-source kit that serves a lot of features, but is still far away from the functional pizzazz you would get with Google's Wear OS.

Nothing

Notably, the smartwatch features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display that supports an always-on display mode, and also offers the freedom to put any picture of your choice. The build is aluminum alloy with IP68-certified dust and water resistance, while the styling options are Dark Gray, Ash Gray, and Metallic Gray. Calling (via Bluetooth) is on the table, alongside built-in GPS support for activities like cycling, hiking, etc.

Nothing

CMF's smartwatch is capable of heart rate and blood oxygen saturation level monitoring, supports over 100 fitness activities, allows sleep and stress tracking, and can last for 13 days on a single charge. Nothing has also baked in support for a voice assistant, and has ensured that the watch is compatible with iPhones as well as Android phones. Unfortunately, it currently seems to be limited to the Indian market, and there's no word on a stateside launch from Nothing.