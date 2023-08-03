Nothing Just Confirmed That It's Making A Smartwatch

Nothing, the consumer tech brand started by OnePlus alum Carl Pei, is expanding into more product categories after tasting success with phones and audio gear. In a video detailing the company's latest Community Quarterly Update, CEO Pei said a smartwatch and a pair of budget earbuds are coming later this year. The company is creating an entirely new division called CMF by Nothing, tasked with making its first smartwatch and budget-centric earbuds. Pei says CMF by Nothing will focus on products that offer a "clean and timeless design" without being "excessively priced."

The sub-brand aims to deliver "a new range of products that make better design more accessible." He adds that the new division will operate separately with no interference from the core Nothing team, which is going to keep its focus locked on premium products. The strategy mirrors that of OnePlus, which also makes budget-centric devices such as phones, smartphones, and earbuds under the Nord brand. Pei hasn't shared exactly what the upcoming products will look like or offer but has promised more details in the coming months.