Nothing Phone 2's U.S. Release Just Got One Step Closer To Reality

London-based tech startup Nothing is less than two weeks away from the launch of its Phone (2), a device that could prove to be the company's first big step into the U.S. market, directly competing against Apple and other smartphone makers. The Phone (2) is set for a global launch on July 11. Its predecessor, the Phone (1), was only released in Europe and India; a U.S. release proved too difficult and expensive due to the lack of carrier support and other technical restrictions. However, thanks to a successful $96 million funding round announced today, bringing the company's total fundraising to $250 million, Nothing is now poised to finally enter the American market.

News! @nothing has closed $96M in funding, led by @HighlandEurope, with participation from @GVteam, @EQTVentures, @CCapital, @swedishousemfia and others.



We saw a lack of vision and inspiration in the consumer tech industry, and decided to do something about it.👇 pic.twitter.com/WAK1a8R7zI — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 28, 2023

It's still unclear what arrangements Nothing will make with U.S. mobile carriers, but an unlocked Phone (2) will be available in the U.S. soon. Considering its fundraising momentum, it's likely that Nothing will be able to fully integrate its unique product into the landscape of American smartphones at some point, and expand from there. The company has made it clear that its new influx of cash, including the latest funding round led mainly by Highland Europe, will be used to expand and scale its business, as well as add new devices to its small, but impressive, lineup.

Nothing was founded in 2020 by Carl Pei, the 33-year-old co-founder of OnePlus. Since then, the company has focused on earbuds and its original smartphone, the Phone (1), selling 1.5 million units to date. Despite its relatively small size, Nothing has been standing out from other competitors due to its intentionally unique design strategies that are a direct response to the homogeneity that has settled into many tech products. "We're not trying to be Apple 2023," Pei told Forbes. "We're trying to be the Apple of the 1980s."