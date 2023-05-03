Nothing Phone 2 Is Coming This Summer - Will We Finally Get A US Release?
It was a little over a year ago — in March 2022 — that Nothing formally confirmed the existence of its first smartphone —the Nothing Phone (1). The company would subsequently launch the device a couple of months later in select Asian and European countries. As a mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) was pretty well received, earning praise for its unique design and competent performance.
Buoyant on the reception to the first-gen Nothing smartphone, Nothing is seemingly preparing for the launch of the Nothing Phone 2. On May 3, 2023, Nothing's official Twitter account confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) is indeed happening and that the device will make it to consumers in "summer 2023". This is in line with previous rumors surrounding the Nothing Phone (2), where we discussed the possibility of the device making its official arrival sometime in the second half of 2023.
Nothing has also updated its event page with imagery and text surrounding the Nothing Phone (2). The image seems to be a close-up shot of the Nothing Phone (2)'s rear panel. The teaser text accompanying the image includes the word "Premium" and could be the first official confirmation about the device being positioned as a flagship-class device. This could also mean that the Nothing Phone (2) will not be a direct successor to the Phone (1), since the latter happens to be a mid-range smartphone.
U.S. Release looks very likely
While Nothing's first teaser for the Phone (2) doesn't talk about a possible U.S. launch for the device, Carl Pei had — in an interview with Inverse — indicated that they are, indeed, looking to enter the market. Pei also tweeted "Are you ready?" along with an American Flag emoji. The company is hopeful of making it reasonably big in the U.S., given that a third of its earbuds sales — including the newest Ear (2) — come from the country. In the same interview, Pei indicated that the Nothing Phone (2) would not be an iterative upgrade over the Phone (1).
It is important to note, however, that Pei stopped short of calling the device a flagship phone. Given Pei's experience marketing OnePlus' "affordable flagship" phones as flagship killers, there is a likelihood of Nothing trying out something similar with the Nothing Phone (2). That being said, it is simply too early to discuss the possible marketing strategy that Nothing has planned for the Phone (2).
Coming back to the newest teaser, the close-up shot of the phone also shows the presence of what seems to be a physical switch. However, it is unclear at this moment if this is a functional switch or a vestigial piece of hardware, just there for the looks.