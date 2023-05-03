Nothing Phone 2 Is Coming This Summer - Will We Finally Get A US Release?

It was a little over a year ago — in March 2022 — that Nothing formally confirmed the existence of its first smartphone —the Nothing Phone (1). The company would subsequently launch the device a couple of months later in select Asian and European countries. As a mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) was pretty well received, earning praise for its unique design and competent performance.

Buoyant on the reception to the first-gen Nothing smartphone, Nothing is seemingly preparing for the launch of the Nothing Phone 2. On May 3, 2023, Nothing's official Twitter account confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) is indeed happening and that the device will make it to consumers in "summer 2023". This is in line with previous rumors surrounding the Nothing Phone (2), where we discussed the possibility of the device making its official arrival sometime in the second half of 2023.

Nothing has also updated its event page with imagery and text surrounding the Nothing Phone (2). The image seems to be a close-up shot of the Nothing Phone (2)'s rear panel. The teaser text accompanying the image includes the word "Premium" and could be the first official confirmation about the device being positioned as a flagship-class device. This could also mean that the Nothing Phone (2) will not be a direct successor to the Phone (1), since the latter happens to be a mid-range smartphone.