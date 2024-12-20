Can Your Samsung Galaxy Watch Get Wet? The Wearable's Water Resistance Explained

Most Samsung Galaxy Watch models are water and dust resistant, and are rated for atmospheric pressure. That means they can be splashed, rained on, or fully submerged for most activities. If you're taking your Galaxy Watch to the pool, you don't need to worry, and it can certainly handle things like doing the dishes, showering, or getting caught in the rain. It's only if you plan on taking it to greater depths during activities like sea diving you need to be concerned. Water and dust resistance is confirmed for the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch7, Watch6, Watch5, Watch4, Watch3, Watch Active, Watch Active2, Galaxy Fit, Fit2, and Fit E models.

To get into the technical specifications, the vast majority of Galaxy Watches are rated for IP68 dust and water resistance. The IP rating scale consists of two digits, with the first representing dust resistance and the second representing water resistance. The 6 in the Galaxy Watch's IP68 rating means it can withstand most fine dust particles that could harm your watch for a period of two to eight hours, while the 8 in that rating is the highest possible water resistance rating and means the device is fully protected against water. Note that this is only for freshwater, whereas saltwater may still damage the watch.

When it comes to water pressure, Galaxy Watches are rated at 5 ATM (units of atmospheric pressure). This means they can withstand submersion in up to 50 meters of freshwater for up to 10 minutes. The notable exception is the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which is rated for 10 ATM, which means it can be submerged 100 meters deep.

