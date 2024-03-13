Here's Why You Shouldn't Use Rice To Dry Out Your Wet Smartphone

Regardless of how careful you are around your electronics, there's a chance you've spilled some sort of liquid on your smartphone before. Whether you accidentally dropped your device into a cup of coffee while you spent your sweet time watching TikToks or your device slipped from your hands, right into the toilet — accidents happen!

Now, once the damage has been done, your first instinct may be to put your drenched smartphone into a bowl of rice to dry it out. We don't blame you — putting a wet device into a bag of rice is what we've been told for ages.

While you may see multiple people swear by using rice to absorb any excess moisture stuck in your device, this technique is nothing more than a myth. In fact, using rice to dry out your wet smartphone may end up damaging your device even more, and iPhone repairs are expensive enough.

The confusing part is that research from well-reputed institutions like Colorado State University suggests that due to its growing conditions, rice is a good absorber compared to other crops. If that's the case, you may wonder why using rice to dry out your smartphone is a bad decision. More importantly, if tossing a wet device into a bag of rice isn't the wisest decision, what do you do if your phone gets water-damaged?