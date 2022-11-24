What You Need To Do If Your Phone Gets Water Damaged

Most of us know enough about smartphone care to keep our phones away from water. That being said, accidents happen, and chances are that you'll get water in your phone at some point. It might be a coffee (or tea) spill, rain water, or more commonly, an unfortunate dunk in the toilet bowl. The good news is, water damage to your smartphone isn't irreparable. You can bring your phone back to life if you act fast and take the right steps.

If you have a water-resistant phone, it might surprise you that it can still be damaged by water or spills. Most people misinterpret "water-resistant" as "waterproof," and that can be a costly mistake. Yes, water-resistant phones are designed to withstand a certain degree of liquid contact, but they aren't completely waterproof. It might be okay to take your phone for a swim, but even the most "water-resistant" phones can only withstand a certain amount of water exposure for a given amount of time before they begin to malfunction and possibly sustain damage.

All smartphones can get water-damaged, whether they're water-resistant or not, but we'll discuss what you can do to salvage your dripping device from downright destruction. First, let's address a common myth: