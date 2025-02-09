What Does SE Stand For On An Apple Watch?

If you've been shopping around for an iPhone or Apple Watch, you might have noticed models labeled as "SE" models. Since most of Apple's flagship models are indicated simply by the generation number, like the iPhone 16 Pro and the Apple Watch Series 10, the iPhone SE and Apple Watch SE stick out when looking at comparisons and reviews. For one, they don't seem to change year after year of production, unlike other models that keep getting a massive upgrade.

When the first iPhone SE model came out, there were all sorts of rumors as to what the acronym could mean. Funnily enough, some were jokes like "Still Expensive" and "Slightly Entertaining." Eventually, Phil Schiller made the meaning of the two letters clear: Special Edition. An Apple product labeled as a "Special Edition" might make you think it'd be more expensive than other Apple offerings. However, it means the opposite — SE products are more affordable options to other Apple device lines.