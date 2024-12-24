11 Of The Best Free Apple Watch Apps You Can Download In 2025

Keeping up-to-date with your flight before you get to the airport involves either using your airline's probably-terrible app or a sketchy free flight tracking website. Flighty will make you never touch those things again. It's a one-stop shop to track everything concerning an upcoming flight: check-in times, boarding times, delays, gate changes — you name it. The app is reliable, easy to use, and the free version offers impressive functionality. Best of all, it has a great Apple Watch version.

Advertisement

When your hands are full with your passport and boarding pass, hand carry, and suitcase, a quick flick of the wrist lets you check if your boarding is still on time — or whatever else. I've been using it for the past couple of flights, and it's become one of my favorite Apple-only apps. As it gets closer to boarding time, Flighty appears as a live activity showing your flight number, seat, gate, and boarding/departure time. During your flight, it provides a countdown to arrival — great if it's a smaller plane without in-flight entertainment screens.

Aside from this, Flighty sends you notifications for important things like gate changes. The notifications arrive just as fast as the official ones from the airline and, based on personal experience, are reliable and accurate. The free version of Flighty has no ads, supports unlimited flights, provides live data, and lets you link your flight with travel companions. The pro version ($3.99 a month or $249 for life) gives access to a treasure trove of extra information: predicted departure time, forecast on arrival, and watch complications. This app is so good it's worth it even if you only fly once a year.

Advertisement