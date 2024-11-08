4 Earbuds That Can Translate Languages In Real Time
The biggest barrier between citizens of one nation to another isn't distance or a difference in culture: it's language. Sure, we can visit and get to know the culture, but it's exceptionally difficult to get to know the people without being able to speak their native tongue. Not to mention, it's too unrealistic to learn every language in existence — although, it's enlightening to learn one or two additional ones. For centuries, foreign dignitaries have relied on a physical translator being in the room when negotiating international matters. Smartphones have made translation significantly easier for everyday people thanks to some great text-to-speech apps, but fiddling with a phone in the midst of conversation can be rude and impersonal.
Developers have been struggling for years to create a device that automatically translates a real-time conversation from one language into another without requiring a human translator, because the complexities of language have made the matter rather difficult.
That's not the case anymore. Today, there is an assortment of brands who make earbuds that can easily translate a conversation in real-time when the language barrier is too much. Like something out of Star Trek, pop these earbuds into your ear (there might be some additional steps) and you'll be able to ask where the bathroom is or discuss the intricacies of current economic projections in Q4 for your business with little struggle.
Google Pixel Buds get the job done with Google Assistant
The Google Pixel Buds will connect you with the natives of any country you're visiting. As long as you have a Google Pixel phone with a tensor chip (Google Pixel 6 or newer) you'll have no problem catching up with multilingual family and friends. You can either converse with somebody or simply listen to them in up to 40 languages. You can either swipe through your phone to open up the respective app needed to translate, or you can ask the Google Assistant (as long as you have a Google account) to do it all for you. Ask the assistant to translate through your Google Pixel Buds, and it will launch Google Translate for you.
There's Conversation mode or Transcribe mode. Conversation mode, obviously, will translate both ends of the conversation. While wearing the Pixel Buds, you'll receive the translated speech of the foreign language. Meanwhile, the person you're talking with will hear the translated version of what you say through the phone's speaker. Transcribe mode, on the other hand, is slightly more limited but still useful. It will translate the spoken language and give you a transcription on your phone. Unfortunately, only translating from English to French, German, Italian, and Spanish are available for Transcribe mode with the Pixel Buds.
Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro are sleek and multilingual
When it comes to big-name brands, you can't go wrong with Samsung. SlashGear had a chance to experience the Galaxy Buds3 Pro firsthand, and they were more than impressive. Anyone who gets an opportunity to try out these earbuds will be blown away by the quality of the sound alone, not to mention all the other features that come along for the ride. The interpreter abilities of these earbuds are made possible by the Galaxy AI, which is just one of the few features the AI adds to Samsung devices. With the translation app open on your Samsung device, you can see what's being said by others. With the earbuds, though, you can hear what they're saying.
If you're mid-conversation, pinching and holding the earbuds will activate "listening" mode, so they'll start interpreting what's being said to you. It's worth noting that while the Buds don't create the translation, Samsung says, "Audio interpretation is only available when wearing Buds and connected to a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Interpreter feature is not directly provided by Buds themselves. If Buds are unavailable, the interpreted content is provided on the screen of your Samsung Galaxy smartphone."
Timekettle's X1 AI Interpreter is the real deal
If you want a pair of earbuds specifically designed for translating foreign languages, there is Timekettle's X1 AI Interpretor Hub. The price tag is a little steep, but it's a device designed specifically for translations that can be used in a group or one-on-one setting. For those one-on-one conversations, each person wears one of the earbuds. Additionally, there is a screen on the hub that produces a transcription if anyone so desires. The X1 can translate up to 40 languages instantly.
This interpreter keeps large businesses in mind, coming with a useful multi-person mode that lets up to 20 people have a conversation in five different languages and can be used either in-person or digitally. The digital component is especially useful for businesses who still have a large part of their workforce remote. SlashGear presented Timekettle with our CES Innovation Award back in January at CES 2024.
SlashGear spoke with Timekettle's CEO Leal Tian about the uniqueness of Timekettle's product, where he said, "This is the first time a company has tried to make this thing a standalone product." He went on to say other companies focus too much on complicating things and that there is no language that can't be translated nearly instantaneously.
Timekettle's WT2 Edge is
Timekettle also makes the WT2 Edge earbuds, which are significantly more affordable than its X1 product and just as reliable. Rather than coming with its own translator hub, however, these earbuds need to pair with a mobile device, working with a companion app. Conventional earbuds don't work with this app. One earbud is set by default to Chinese (Simplified) with the other English, so if Chinese is not the language you need translated, you'll need to change it in the app. If you're connected to the internet, there are 40 different languages available for translation. Luckily, if you're unable to connect to Wi-Fi, there are 13 languages available offline, but more can be purchased for offline use.
The WT2 Edge earbuds come with four modes to choose from, depending on the kind of translation you need, including Simul, Touch, Speaker and Group Chat. Simul mode is for a two-person conversation, with each individual wearing one earbud. Touch mode simply allows you to tap the side of an earbud when somebody else speaks, and an interpreter isn't necessary. There's no need to share the earbuds if you don't want to, though. Your phone can be used as a speaker for the foreign language, while you use both earbuds to listen to translations.
Speaker and Group mode allows the app to translate up to 30 people. The difference is that there will be a transcription in the app for the translation. Timekettle boasts the WT2 Edge earbuds are "Perfect for lengthy and detailed discussions."