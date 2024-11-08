4 Earbuds That Can Translate Languages In Real Time

The biggest barrier between citizens of one nation to another isn't distance or a difference in culture: it's language. Sure, we can visit and get to know the culture, but it's exceptionally difficult to get to know the people without being able to speak their native tongue. Not to mention, it's too unrealistic to learn every language in existence — although, it's enlightening to learn one or two additional ones. For centuries, foreign dignitaries have relied on a physical translator being in the room when negotiating international matters. Smartphones have made translation significantly easier for everyday people thanks to some great text-to-speech apps, but fiddling with a phone in the midst of conversation can be rude and impersonal.

Advertisement

Developers have been struggling for years to create a device that automatically translates a real-time conversation from one language into another without requiring a human translator, because the complexities of language have made the matter rather difficult.

That's not the case anymore. Today, there is an assortment of brands who make earbuds that can easily translate a conversation in real-time when the language barrier is too much. Like something out of Star Trek, pop these earbuds into your ear (there might be some additional steps) and you'll be able to ask where the bathroom is or discuss the intricacies of current economic projections in Q4 for your business with little struggle.