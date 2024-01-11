Timekettle's X1 Makes Language Translation Effortless With AI-Driven Interpretation
This content was paid for by Time Kettle and written by SlashGear
The Timekettle X1 is a standalone translation device that allows users to quickly converse in up to 40 languages. Meetings can either be held face-to-face or over the phone, and users can even use the device to quickly translate a line or two should they only need to ask a question.
Timekettle's new flagship interpreter is mainly designed with business in mind. Up to five devices can be seamlessly connected together and support a meeting of up to 20 people speaking up to five different languages. The device can function offline, but to get the most out of its features and unlock its full potential, an internet connection is necessary. Though the device can be used without its earbuds, the earbuds tend to give the best experience. The AI powering the X1 will mimic the voice of the person speaking while also translating what they're saying into the listener's language. So, instead of a generic robot voice, it will be pretty close to what that person would sound like if they were fluent in the listener's language. Even if multiple people speak over each other at the same time, the X1 can still handle the multiple streams of conversation.
Speaking to Slashgear at CES, TimeKettle's CEO Leal Tian says: "This is the first time a company has tried to make this thing a standalone product. In the past, people have been bothered by the complicated setup and more. So what we're trying to do with this product is tell people you can use it because there is no language barrier, and you can start at lightning speed."
Timekettle is in it for the long term
One of the standout features of Timekettle's X1, and the company's other products, is its commitment to "over-the-air upgrades." The device will receive a series of major and ongoing updates designed to implement new features, polish features currently available, and further improve the AI that is managing it all.
This basically means that the hardware someone buys will be relevant for years. It also means that you could be using what is a new and improved device in a year or two at no extra cost. Tian sees this as important as he works to grow his brand and the tech-based interpretation industry as a whole. He told SlashGear:
"It's an industry that's still in its very early stages, so for us the most important part is not selling hardware one generation by another one, but to make sure we have reached the peak of user experience." Fine-tuning is definitely something on Tian's mind, as he describes his product as "maybe like eight" out of 10 — but those final two points are in his sights. "We have to listen to feedback from the market, we can't wait to let people experience the powerful features." The Timekettle X1 is currently available for pre-order and priced at $699.