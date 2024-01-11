Timekettle's X1 Makes Language Translation Effortless With AI-Driven Interpretation

This content was paid for by Time Kettle and written by SlashGear

The Timekettle X1 is a standalone translation device that allows users to quickly converse in up to 40 languages. Meetings can either be held face-to-face or over the phone, and users can even use the device to quickly translate a line or two should they only need to ask a question.

Timekettle's new flagship interpreter is mainly designed with business in mind. Up to five devices can be seamlessly connected together and support a meeting of up to 20 people speaking up to five different languages. The device can function offline, but to get the most out of its features and unlock its full potential, an internet connection is necessary. Though the device can be used without its earbuds, the earbuds tend to give the best experience. The AI powering the X1 will mimic the voice of the person speaking while also translating what they're saying into the listener's language. So, instead of a generic robot voice, it will be pretty close to what that person would sound like if they were fluent in the listener's language. Even if multiple people speak over each other at the same time, the X1 can still handle the multiple streams of conversation.

Speaking to Slashgear at CES, TimeKettle's CEO Leal Tian says: "This is the first time a company has tried to make this thing a standalone product. In the past, people have been bothered by the complicated setup and more. So what we're trying to do with this product is tell people you can use it because there is no language barrier, and you can start at lightning speed."