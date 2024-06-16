4 Of The Best Text To Speech Apps For Foreign Languages

Whether you used the application to complete your homework or just find out what a word in another language means, it's highly unlikely to have not heard of Google Translate. Developed by Google, the app has over a billion downloads on the Google Play Store and holds the first rank in the App Store's Reference apps list. It's free to download, and it's available on both Android and iOS devices.

Similar to Microsoft Translator, you don't need to log into your Google account to use the translation app. The easy-to-use app supports up to 133 languages. Once you download a language's offline translation file, you can use Google Translate without an internet connection, and translate even when you're on the go. The app allows users to translate between languages by typing, speaking, your device's camera, or by handwriting the words.

It also features a Conversation feature, allowing you to talk with another person through Google Translate. To use it, both individuals will take turns talking and listening to the translated text. To use this function, just choose both languages and type the text you'd like to translate. Simply tap the Speaker icon below the translated text to hear it spoken out aloud. If you ever translate something and would like to save it for future reference, you can add it to your Phrasebook by tapping the Star icon at the top-right corner of the screen.

Google Translate also features a Transcribe feature that listens to someone speaking and shows the trasncribed text on your screen. Once the person is done speaking, the app translates the text into your desired language.