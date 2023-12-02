How To Translate Conversations Through Google Pixel Buds

Live Translate is a feature exclusive to Google Pixel phones with a Tensor chip (the Pixel 6 and later devices) and doesn't require a separate app to work. The Tensor processor uses on-device speech recognition and language translation to translate text, images, and live audio in real-time, all without a network connection. Live Translate can translate text messages, overlay translated text through the camera, interpret languages, and add Live Captions to videos, podcasts, phone calls, video calls, and audio messages.

While non-Pixel users might feel like they're missing out, the Google Translate app does a pretty good job filling in and works equally well with both Android phones and iPhones. In the Google Translate app, you can translate text in an image from your gallery or through your camera's viewfinder. You can also type text to translate it to a language of your choice or use Conversation mode for real-time translation between two languages.

If you have a pair of Google Pixel Buds, translating conversations with someone who speaks a different language is even easier. Instead of both sides of the conversation being played through your phone speaker, the audio is split. As a result, you'll be able to hear the translated speech via the Pixel Buds, while the other person will hear the translated version of what you say through your phone speaker.