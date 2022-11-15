How To Disable Google Assistant On Android, And Why You Might Want To

The Google Assistant is one of the most sophisticated features on your Android phone. It works with voice commands in your native language, simplifying your daily life and workflow. You can use Google Assistant to get tasks done — set reminders and timers, toggle device settings, browse emails, and so much more — with a simple "Hey Google" (via Google).

The results are personalized for you, and the Assistant uses advanced AI to recognize commands in natural language. You can find places on Maps, play music, make calls, and send WhatsApp or Telegram texts, photos, and videos without ever touching your Android phone. Google Assistant also fetches answers and info you need on the go. You can get weather details, math calculations, sports updates, or web searches with quick voice commands.

Also, you can automate daily tasks and interactions with Google Assistant Routines. Google Assistant will perform a predefined set of actions for you (via Google). You can set up multiple routines and daily plans, triggered with specific voice commands.

It's baked right into the OS itself, so you cannot delete the Google Assistant if you don't use it. But you can always turn it off if you don't need these features. We'll explore how to do just that; and why you might want to disable the Assistant in the first place.