How To Use Google Nest's Interpreter Mode

With thousands of languages spoken around the world, communication has always been a challenge. It's especially hard when you have guests over who speak a foreign language or you run a business that caters to multilingual customers. To address this issue, Google has released a translation tool built right into its Nest (formerly Google Home) speaker and display devices called Interpreter Mode.

Launched in February 2019, Interpreter Mode aims to help connect users with other people more efficiently without having to rely on online text translators. According to Google, it was first tested at hotel concierges and front desks in the U.S., where it improved the customer service provided and sped up guest transactions.

Interpreter Mode currently supports 32 (up from the initial release of 26) languages, including Spanish, Vietnamese, Thai, Hindi, Greek, Bulgarian, Catalan, Arabic, and Filipino. It works with all Google Nest products like speakers, displays, and clocks. Basically, almost anything you can use to talk to Google Assistant will work, including Android phones and tablets. Since it's already built into the devices, it's fairly simple to use.