New Google Nest Smart Display Could Have A Detachable Tablet Screen

In 2021, Google launched the second generation of its smart display, the Nest Hub. The Google Nest Hub 2 packed impressive features such as sensors to detect motion gestures and the ability to track your sleep without any device fastened to your wrist. Despite being full of exciting and smart technology, the smart speaker came with the same floating display design as its predecessor that launched back in 2018.

This year, Google is reported to announce a new smart display with an interesting design change and the Nest Hub 2022 is rumored to sport a modular design, according to 9to5Google. With this design change, the screen will reportedly be detachable from the base unit to be used as a standalone tablet. As the outlet reports, the base will then look like a more conventional smart home device, but the exact specifics of this new design — and whether the change will be radical or conservation — have yet to be revealed.