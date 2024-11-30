How to change your sleep schedule on an Apple Watch

As an Apple Watch owner, you probably strap it on and take it with you just about everywhere — to work or school, to the gym, on long walks, and even to bed. While it has the word watch in the name, it's kind of a misnomer because the Apple Watch does so much more than track time. It's more like a comprehensive health and lifestyle device. Whether you've recently upgraded to the Apple Watch Series 10 or are using a different model, this smartwatch makes it easy to do things like track your heart rate, use Siri to set reminders, read texts, and maybe even get a better night's sleep.

If you're someone who tosses and turns as you count sheep, struggling to get to sleep at night, your Apple Watch's sleep-tracking function might be its most important feature. When paired with Night Shift on your iPhone, your Apple Watch's sleep schedule can help remind you it's time for bed. While it won't cure insomnia, scheduling your sleep can help you establish a consistent routine, which can go a long way toward helping you get enough sleep at night. You can add a sleep routine to your Apple Watch in a few short steps, and if you later decide to change it, you can do that too.