How To Enable Night Shift On iPhone (And Why You Need To)

If you're not using Night Shift — an iPhone display feature introduced by Apple way back in March 2016 with the release of iOS 9.3 — it's time to start. Studies have shown that by allowing Night Shift to automatically adjust the colors emitted from your backlit iPhone, you could be protecting your eyesight and improving your quality of sleep. This means that you can enjoy a more restful evening and wake up with more energy in the morning.

While Night Shift is a relatively simple setting that takes just a few moments to enable, the science behind how it works is complex and shows evidence for Night Shift delivering real benefits. It all comes down to blue light (as in light that has a cool temperature on the visible spectrum) and the circadian rhythms that our bodies have followed for tens of thousands of years. Technically, Night Shift doesn't reduce the amount of blue light coming from your iPhone screen, but it does filter your display with a warmer, amber version that is more suitable for your eyes after sunset.

The feature is easy to use and is available on the iPhone 5s or later, iPads that are 5th generation or later, iPad Mini 2 or later, and even the final generations of the iPod Touch. If you have any of these devices, you should enable Night Shift as soon as possible. Here's why.