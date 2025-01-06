12 John Deere Products You Probably Didn't Know Existed

The John Deere name has been synonymous with tractors and mowers, even in broader pop culture, for a very long time. Of course, that's are plenty of other products bearing the telltale green and yellow branding that aren't tractors, too. Pressure washers, compressors, vacuums, heaters, lawn tractor attachments, and all sorts of other equipment that wouldn't seem out of place in a garage or on a farm also make up a decent portion of its output.

And yet, the proverbial John Deere well goes so much deeper than that. You might expect branded jackets and hats — maybe even keychains and coasters — but this catalog gets weird. So let's take a look at the company's more bizarre merchandise options, subjectively organized from "Okay, I could see that" to "I'm sorry, what?" All of these are, as of writing, not only listed as official John Deere products but also currently available for purchase.