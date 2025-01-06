12 John Deere Products You Probably Didn't Know Existed
The John Deere name has been synonymous with tractors and mowers, even in broader pop culture, for a very long time. Of course, that's are plenty of other products bearing the telltale green and yellow branding that aren't tractors, too. Pressure washers, compressors, vacuums, heaters, lawn tractor attachments, and all sorts of other equipment that wouldn't seem out of place in a garage or on a farm also make up a decent portion of its output.
And yet, the proverbial John Deere well goes so much deeper than that. You might expect branded jackets and hats — maybe even keychains and coasters — but this catalog gets weird. So let's take a look at the company's more bizarre merchandise options, subjectively organized from "Okay, I could see that" to "I'm sorry, what?" All of these are, as of writing, not only listed as official John Deere products but also currently available for purchase.
Heritage Supply Pro Crossbody Padfolio
Forget toolboxes and organizers; how about an honest-to-goodness shoulder-slung John Deere tablet holster? Though, really, it's less like a holster and more like a small messenger bag.
The $64.99 Heritage Supply Pro Crossbody Padfolio is meant to carry your tablet and paperwork but also has several additional pockets for other gear like charging cables and pens. Measuring 2.5x14.25x9.75 inches, it's not going to work as a substitute for a proper backpack or suitcase, but it could still come in handy for smaller on-the-go adventures. There are also external pockets if you want easy access to other items like a wallet or sunglasses. There doesn't seem to be much room for something like a water bottle, though.
It's also made out of PCF-free (i.e., it was not treated with harmful chemicals) DWR polyester, which alleges water resistance and a fairly easily wipeable surface in the event of spills or other liquid or dirt-based mishaps.
Tractor Cuddle Blanket
The idea of John Deere blankets and plushies probably doesn't seem too terribly odd in the grand scheme of branding. Combining the two, on the other hand, does make things a bit more strange.
This $17.99 Tractor Cuddle Blanket merges a soft, machine-washable (and very green) blanket with a cute little stuffed tractor — the former of which is made from 100-percent polyester velboa and the other from 100-percent sateen. It's the kind of thing that's meant to keep an infant warm, give them a sense of comfort and security, and also possibly plant the seeds of tractor fascination before they're old enough to form cognitive thoughts.
Make no mistake, though: This is meant for very young children. If you want something that's better suited (and sized) for older kids or adults, you'll want something closer to John Deere's $54.99 Trademark Fleece Blanket or its $34.99 Tractor Pillow.
Tractor Flashlight
Now, yes, the idea of a branded flashlight doesn't sound all that weird. You may even be picturing a somewhat standard-looking portable light source in green and yellow (or yellow and green) with a deer printed on it. But something like that wouldn't be on a list like this.
Say hello to John Deere's $14.99 Tractor Flashlight. Instead of a colorful stick with a bulb at the end of it, this looks more like a plastic toy tractor — right down to the rolling wheels — until you pop open the hood to reveal a built-in light.
Squeeze the red grip tucked inside the top of what would ordinarily be the cab, and the light turns on, with some accompanying tractor sounds. But don't worry about forgetting to turn it off when you're done; the flashlight has an automatic shut-off to help keep the two included AA batteries from needing to be replaced too quickly.
Heirloom Chess Set
Among a surprisingly vast assortment of games and puzzles bearing the John Deere name, one of the biggest stand-outs has got to be its $229.99 Heirloom Chess Set. The designers didn't need to go this hard, but they did. The board itself uses a fairly traditional checkered pattern and is built into the top of a wooden case for all of the pieces to be stored inside. However, it's the pieces themselves that really make the set.
You get farmers as the King and Queen, windmill Bishops, crops for Knights, silos as Rooks, and Pawn tractors, which would probably be enough to satisfy most John Deere fans that also enjoy playing Chess. Additionally, in lieu of more typical basic palette swaps to denote a side, the themes are split between modern and much more vintage technologies. It's a clever way of keeping the same overall concepts for each strategic piece while still differentiating between the opposing sides in an interesting way.
John Deere Logo Silver Pocket Watch
A John Deere-themed clock or wristwatch may not seem entirely out of the ordinary (also, both of those things do exist), but a pocket watch is a bit more unexpected. Both because pocket watches aren't all that common to see nowadays and because they're not ideal to have on you when driving or working on a mower or tractor since they could slip out of said pocket.
However, the $149.99 John Deere Logo Silver Pocket Watch does exist and is indeed made up of a covered circular mass of clockwork attached to a chain. The chain itself is made up of 14.5 inches of metal with a silver-tone finish (which means it's not sterling silver, but it is coated in silver).
The circular case is made of stainless steel that's been brushed in silver-tone, while the engraved disc set into the cover has a silver finish of its own. Then, of course, there's the embossed green and gold Deere logo in the center. Only it's just the logo, not the text, so it's a bit fancier looking.
Tractor Shaped Plush Pillow with Sound
There are a surprising amount of official John Deere bedding products out there, including tractor sheets and a tire pillow. But those are almost quaint compared to this thing.
John Deere's $34.99 Tractor Shaped Plush Pillow with Sound is basically a 12x9x9 inch polyester-filled tractor plushie. It's something anyone can lay their head down on in preparation for a nap, except it's a really soft tractor instead of a typical pillow rectangle. And it makes engine noises?
Yes, in addition to being a (literal) pillowy-soft farming equipment lookalike, there's also a sound box programmed with an engine sound clip sewn into it. So, presumably, if you squeeze it in the right place or bump it with enough force, it'll start to produce its own tractor-engine noise. Perhaps not ideal for getting a good night's sleep, but it could be pleasant enough to take a nap with.
Pro True Wireless Earbuds
With how commonplace wireless earbuds have become these days across a variety of price points, of course John Deere is getting in on the action. However, as with most of the products listed here, this is a licensed branding thing and not something the manufacturer is building itself. Deere is not making earbuds alongside riding mowers.
In this instance, its $56.99 Pro True Wireless Earbuds are made by Braavos, while the John Deere logo is printed on the front of the charging case. The buds boast Bluetooth, 5.1 directional audio, automatic pairing with compatible devices, and support for voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Siri.
They're also designed to turn themselves on and connect with each other once they're removed from their case — much like we've come to expect from a lot of modern wireless earbuds. And, of course, as implied by the whole "charging case" thing, the buds recharge simply by keeping them stored.
Wooden Bluetooth Speaker/Wireless Charger
Or, rather than a pair of wireless earbuds, you could get a Bluetooth speaker. It might not be as portable, but it does make sharing a song or podcast with someone else easier.
There's a bit more to it than that, though. This $69.99 Wooden Bluetooth Speaker/Wireless Charger is shrouded in a wooden case (complete with an etched-in John Deere logo, of course) and claims a wireless Bluetooth range of up to 33 feet. The speaker is also rechargeable, so you can set it up without any plugs or cables for an advertised six hours (on a full charge) of playback time.
But in addition to acting as a wireless speaker, it can also be used as a Qi wireless charger. The ring on top of the box is a built-in Qi charging pad, which is designed to work with other Qi charging compatible devices — though the description notes it "May not be compatible or ideal for your mobile or tablet device." So rather than using it to reliably charge your smartphone quickly, think of it as a way to keep your phone from draining too fast while it's playing tunes for all to hear.
Wireless Mouse
Oh, we're not done with the John Deere-branded electronics just yet. Now it's time to look at an official computer mouse.
The store page for this $22.99 Wireless Mouse is very light on specs, other than noting that this is indeed a wireless mouse. And it's unlikely the product dimensions refer to the device itself since a 10-inch by 10-inch-by 15-inch mouse would be comically large. However, we can glean a little more from the product shots.
It looks to use a fairly standard two-button layout — one left, one right, and a wheel in the center. It also is almost certainly an optical mouse, rather than using an old-school trackball, and comes with what looks to be a USB Bluetooth adapter. And, of course, it's adorned with the John Deere logo up top, where anyone walking by your desk is likely to see it.
Without proper details, it's tough to say just how well the John Deere Wireless Mouse will work for its intended function, but there are similar options out there at around the same price point that are pretty decent. So, really, it comes down to how much you want to show your Deere appreciation.
Santa Holiday Inflatable
Not only is this not the strangest John Deere product we've come across, it's actually not even the second most bizarre. But an inflatable holiday decoration of Santa Claus riding a tractor is still pretty weird.
Yes, for $169.99, you can get yourself a five-foot-tall Santa Holiday Inflatable. This holly jolly balloon-thing features the red-and-white clad elf riding atop a tractor in that iconic green and yellow, complete with his bag of toys and a gift precariously balancing (actually, it's attached) on the hood.
It can be used either indoors or outdoors, and if you were to decide on the latter, a set of stakes and string to secure it to the ground are also included. And if you really want to get fancy, a set of internal LEDs can be turned on to make the whole thing glow. Though it does seem pretty bright, so maybe don't set it up in a bedroom and leave it on overnight.
JDV-150X Biometric Lock Box
Keeping important items — or in this case, small arms — safely locked away isn't the kind of thing you'd think of when seeing the name "John Deere," but it's certainly a thing now!
This $274.99 JDV-150X Biometric Lock Box is designed to be used as a handgun vault, though you can put other small, precious items in there if you'd prefer, and all with a prominent John Deere logo featured front and center. But a benefit of its intended purpose is that it's meant to be very tough to break into.
The lock box is manufactured by Liberty using 14-gauge steel and features reinforced latches that are intended to hold up to attempted prying (as well as a light to indicate attempted tampering). It also sports interior lights, a four-digit keypad that can be used to program and punch in a five-digit unlock code, and a biometric reader that can learn and store up to 30 different fingerprints.
Due to its 2.75-inch by 11.75-inch by 10.00-inch size, it's also portable enough to be kept in a vehicle or hidden in a drawer. The included security cable can also be used to discourage attempts to yoink the whole thing and force it open later.
Johnny Pop Butter Popcorn-Case of 36 Bags
When putting this list together, the initial expectation was that a few slightly odd clothing items and the like would be uncovered, but digging around that John Deere catalog unearthed so much more than that, culminating in official John Deere microwavable popcorn.
Various quantities can be found scattered throughout numerous online retailers at a variety of prices (not all of which may be the regular MSRP). But if you're going through the John Deere online shop, then you're looking at spending $49.99 for a case (36 bags) of Johnny Pop Butter Popcorn. Manufactured by Clark's Snacks of New Albany, Indiana, not John Deere itself, obviously.
Each 3.5 oz microwavable bag comes in that recognizable green and yellow and is emblazoned with the John Deere name and iconography. The bags are also individually wrapped and stuffed with unpopped, butter-flavored kernels, just waiting for you to heat them up. Unfortunately, you can only get these in cases of 36 from the official store, so you'll need to look elsewhere for smaller quantities.