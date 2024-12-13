5 Useful John Deere Products That Aren't Tractors
When you hear the name "John Deere," the first thing that comes to mind is probably a massive, expensive tractor. This is understandable; tractors, as well as similar equipment like riding mowers, are the bread and butter of the John Deere brand. If you see someone riding around on a big green tractor out in a field, there's a good chance you'll see that little yellow deer logo on there somewhere. However, tractors and mowers alone don't turn a brand into a multimillion-dollar trademark.
In addition to its well-known vehicles, the John Deere brand also dabbles in all kinds of useful equipment for farm work, workshop tasks, and general labor. Much like the tractors, you can identify these products by either the distinctive John Deere logo or, in most situations, the usual green and yellow coloration. If you're looking for a few helpers around the jobsite, workshop, or fields, John Deere's products could prove beneficial to have around.
Clean heavy machinery with pressure washers
No matter what kind of labor you're engaged in on a regular basis, it's a given that your equipment will get exceptionally dirty after extensive usage. We're talking real dirty here, too, not just a few specks here and there. If you've got a tractor that's been definitively put through its paces, you need an equally muscular means of cleaning all that gunk off. This is why John Deere offers over two dozen kinds of pressure washers for your heavy cleaning needs.
These are pressure washers powered by either gasoline or electricity to help you wash the assorted dirt and detritus from your vehicles and equipment after a long day of work. They run the gamut of strengths for quick cleans and heavy-duty washing, with the strongest basic model packing up to 4,200 pounds per square inch of water-blasting muscle. In addition to basic washers, John Deere also offers commercial-grade power washers for when you need to clean large quantities of dirty machinery. These devices also come in both electric and gas-powered configurations, and also have built-in water heaters for that extra bit of scrubbing power.
Power air and electric tools with Compresserators
Whether you're in the workshop or performing an emergency tractor repair out in the fields, you're going to need a way to actually power your repair tools. Some tools require powerful air pumps, while others need a consistent stream of electrical power. John Deere offers both air compressors and electrical generators, but if you're using both kinds of tools on a regular basis, it may be more economical to opt for a combination solution. The solution in question is the Compresserator, a hybrid device of John Deere's design (the brand, not John Deere the man).
As the name may imply, a Compresserator is a combination of an air compressor and a generator, available in both stationary and mobile models for different power-delivery situations. The strongest model of Compresserator packs both a 4,000-watt gas-powered electrical generator and a 30-gallon two-stage air compressor. These devices can power just about any tool, with the exception of arc welders. If you specifically need that, there's a sub-category of Compresserator called the Welderator, which adds a 170-amp to 220-amp arc welder into the mix. These combination devices ensure you'll always have work-ready power on hand.
Keep your home or jobsite warm with heavy-duty heaters
When the seasons change and the temperatures drop, it gets a lot harder to get your work done. This is true whether you're working inside at a desk or out in a chilly workshop. But the work still needs to get done, which is why John Deere offers compact heating solutions to keep you from turning into a popsicle.
John Deere's space heaters work for both small and large areas, bringing you the comforting warmth you need with just a tank of propane or kerosene. The smallest one is a propane radiant heater with 18,000 British thermal units, enough to heat up to 600 square feet for up to 65 hours on a 20-pound tank. This would be handy for a large office space or a small workshop or barn. For more intensive heating needs like a wide-open jobsite, John Deere's largest heater model uses 400,000 Btu of kerosene-powered forced-air heating powered by a 1/2-horsepower 120-volt motor to warm up to 10,000 square feet. Even if you're out in the cold, you'll be comfortably warm near this heavy-duty device.
Clean up workshop messes with wet/dry vacuums
You never know what's going to end up on the floor when you're working in a workshop. Of course, everyone does their best to stay neat and tidy for safety's sake, but a little mess is unavoidable, whether it's accumulated sawdust or dripping grease. When messes start to crop up, they may be more than a handful of rags can realistically clean. This is when it's time to bust out the wet/dry vacuum, another category of device provided by John Deere.
John Deere's wet/dry vacs are built to handle various degrees of usage — each is equipped with a special self-cooling motor designed to be resilient against overheating, so they can handle extensive heavy usage. The smallest model of wet/dry vac John Deere offers features a 7-gallon tank with a 1.34-hp 120V motor, providing 127 cubic feet of air suction per minute and an 84-inch waterlift. The heaviest model has a much larger 18-gallon tank with a 1.6-hp 120V motor, getting 108 cubic feet of suction per minute and a 111-inch waterlift.
Stash your valuables and vital documents in a safe
Not every product John Deere offers is intended for fixing, cleaning, or powering — some have more mundane, yet no less important, purposes. For instance, any proper farm or construction company likely has a mountain of important documents that need to be stored in a safe place. For that purpose, John Deere sells large, heavy-duty storage safes.
You might not expect safes to be a big sector for a machinery company, but actually, John Deere offers nearly three dozen varieties of safes for all kinds of storage situations. All of them feature multiple levels of locking, including traditional mechanical locks and electronic password locks. They're all made of heavy-duty materials, strong enough to withstand puncture from a power drill, and they're all rated for approximately an hour of resistance to full fire exposure. Some also have extra features such as a dehumidifier to protect delicate items and documents, or auto-activating internal LED lights.