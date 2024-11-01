Riding Mower Vs. Lawn Tractor: Which Is Right For Your Yard?

A big part of maintaining the monetary and aesthetic value of your home is regular lawn maintenance. Like it or not, people like to look at an immaculately maintained lawn, and unless you've got a self-propelled mower bot on standby, you're going to have to take care of it yourself. The most common kind of lawn mower is the classic push mower, available from a myriad of different home care brands. If you have a larger lawn and don't want to strain your legs walking around, there are rideable mowers available to save you the strain.

Advertisement

However, what you may not know is that there are actually two kinds of rideable lawn care tools: the typical riding mower you expected, as well as the lawn tractor. Both of these tools can serve the simple purpose of cutting the grass in your front and back yards, but they do it in slightly different ways, with slightly different tools, and at very different price points.