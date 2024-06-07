The 7 Most Reliable Push Lawn Mower Brands Ever Built
When it comes to choosing a lawn mower, there are several important factors to consider. Gas or electric? How big is the yard? Bag or spew grass out the side? Ride or walk? Push or self-propelled? Do you just want to cut grass or do you also want to mulch?
But perhaps the most important aspect of a new lawn mower you need to think about is reliability. You don't want to spend hundreds (or more) of dollars on something that will only last through one or two grass-cutting seasons, right? Well, that's what we're focusing on today.
This isn't about which brand is the best or the most powerful but instead highlights seven of the most reliable push mower brands you can find. Some have shown that they can handle what you throw at them for close to a decade (or longer). Just push mowers, though. Not riding mowers or lawn-mowing robots. Also remember that for these examples, proper care and maintenance also help with their lifespans (as with most mowers).
This list has been compiled using recommendations from trusted sites like Consumer Reports and Popular Mechanics, as well as customer reviews spread across retail websites and other discussions.
Cub Cadet
While perhaps better known for its riding mowers (and a lot of comparison talk with John Deere), Cub Cadet makes mowers. Or "walk behind" mowers that are self-propelled and don't need much pushing, if you want to get technical.
These mowers are, according to Cub Cadet itself, made with rust-resistant steel-cutting decks so you don't have to worry too much about mowing damp or wet grass. They also come with a three-year warranty (though with proper care they should last much longer than that).
Its $419 140cc, 21-inch SCP100 model is highly reviewed by Home Depot customers, with 723 of the 1147 user reviews (roughly 60 percent) at five stars. Many of which highlight its quality, effectiveness, and ease of use. That said, several of the negative reviews mention troubles with the engine after a few years, so you don't want to skip out on regular care and maintenance.
Ego
These Lithium battery-powered cordless mowers boast "the power and performance of gas" without all those toxic fumes (and like other electric mowers, they're also less noisy). One major trade-off is the price, with the New York Times top pick — the LM2156SP — with the MSRP of $849.99.
A 10 Ah battery is included along with a claim of up to 75 minutes worth of run time on a full charge, which can vary for Ego mowers based on the terrain and whether or not you're pushing or using self-propel. Another thing to watch out for is moisture, which Ego says can cause damage over time if you're not careful. Though the company also states that, due to the mowers using battery power rather than electrical cords, there's less of an electrocution risk than with most standard electric mowers.
In addition to a glowing review from the New York Times, Ego's LM2156SP also has hundreds of positive user reviews on Amazon, with quality being one of the many positives mentioned. The company does offer a five-year limited warranty on equipment and three years on its batteries and chargers, but there's a good chance the mower will outlive either (or both) by a sizable margin. And since it's electric, you don't have to worry about things like engine maintenance to prolong the mower's lifetime.
Greenworks
Greenworks, much like Ego, also stands out due to its cordless battery-powered electric mowers. It also tends to be a bit more affordable, with less expensive models starting at around $300. That said, Greenworks' electric mowers are generally considered to be less powerful than their cordless rivals.
Bob Villa reviewer Glenda Taylor notes that the $599.99 Greenworks Pro 60V cordless self-propelled mower (model MO60L424) is quite sturdy thanks to its 21-inch steel deck and has managed to cut close to a half-acre of lawn on a full charge. Much like other electric mowers, it's also fairly easy to maintain due to there being far fewer moving parts (i.e. no combustion engine).
Customers are generally equally positive, with a current score breakdown of 70% of the mower's almost 12,000 user reviews sitting at five stars. Many point to its sturdiness, with one review claiming to get over eight years of use out of one of Greenworks' corded models.
Honda
It seems like no matter where you look, when the topic of "reliable lawn mowers" comes up the name "Honda" is there. It's like a spooky high school rumor or urban legend but without all the ghostly shenanigans.
That's seemingly with good reason. Mark Wolfe over at the Bob Villa website notes that Honda mowers often "last a long, long time" even by reliable mower standards. Granted they carry an MSRP of anywhere from over $500 (like its variable speed 3-in-1, 21-inch model) to more than $1600, but chances are you won't have to buy a new one until the U.S. has gone through several presidential terms.
If user accounts are to be believed, Honda mowers may continue on strong for 15 years or more without the kind of lifespan-inflating regular maintenance these kinds of machines always benefit from. So if that $500+ mower can tackle a lawn multiple times a year for a kid's entire school career (kindergarten through high school) with nothing but an occasional refill on gas, imagine the longevity if you take the time to protect it from rust, change out the spark plugs, sharpen the blades, and so on.
Husqvarna
You may sometimes see the Husqvarna name on robotic lawnmowers but make no mistake, the company has its fair share of riding and self-propelled push mowers as well. Said push mowers also come in gas-powered and cordless electrical models, depending on what you want.
Husqvarna's mowers — and by extension all of its lawn equipment — are highly regarded when it comes to reliability and overall sturdiness. Likely due in part to its self-proclaimed lab and field testing. Some customers have even admitted to only looking for a replacement after unforeseen (and mower-wrecking) mistakes. Alex Temblador of Homes & Gardens Magazine found that the $949.99 Lawn Xpert LE-322 never quite lasted as long as its advertised 75-minute battery life, but considered it to be easy to use and very well made.
The limited warranty is good for three years but doesn't cover parts replacement from normal wear and tear, damage caused by user error, discharged batteries, among others. Mostly it's good for taking care of damage and other operating problems caused by defective manufacturing processes or materials. If its track record is to be believed, it's unlikely that you'd need the warranty in the first place.
Kobalt
Yet another highly regarded power tool brand that also manufactures lawnmowers is Kobalt, which is owned by (i.e. exclusive to) Lowe's. Kobalt mowers tend to sit on the more affordable side of things, starting around $219 if you don't need a battery or charger and going up to $699.
There are mowers for each of Kobalt's three battery platforms (24V, 40V, and 80V), with the $599 KM 5080-06 being its most highly-rated model based on Lowe's customer reviews — many of which praise its performance and battery life. Some have claimed to still be using the same mower over five to seven years.
USA Today went so far as to choose Kobalt's KM 5080-06 for its third-place pick of 2024's best lawnmowers. Writers TJ Donegan and Kevin Kavanaugh praised the 80V battery system (and how it took 45 minutes to charge, with an hour-long runtime), along with how easy it is to operate and maneuver.
Troy-Bilt
At last, we come to Troy-Bilt, which has been in the residential lawn care game for over 80 years at this point and is often viewed as hitting a sweet spot between cost and reliability. Its prices loosely orbit a low- to mid-range MSRP (from around $349 to $599), except the 28-inch TBWC28B self-propelled model.
While there are some complaints of Troy-Bilt mowers failing to start properly or outright failing entirely after a few years, many customers claim that regular maintenance should keep it running for quite some time. So don't neglect that fundamental mower care — like replacing old gas, changing the filter, etc.
As far as Bob Villa's Tony Carrick is concerned, the $369 Troy-Bilt TB110 push mower — which can be set to bag or mulch — is one of your best budget options. Though as previously mentioned, some customers did report a necessity for hands-on maintenance to keep it functioning well.
How we found these mowers
This list and its choices were determined through a combination of recommendations sourced from trusted websites such as Consumer Reports and Popular Mechanics, with entries organized alphabetically by brand name. Additional details were also sourced from each brands' own product listings, user reviews spread across a variety of online retail websites such as Amazon and Home Depot, or professional reviews from BobVilla.com, Homes & Gardens Magazine, USA Today, and so on.