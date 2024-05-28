Everything You Need To Know About Ryobi's Riding Lawn Mowers Before You Buy

The riding lawn mowers offered by Ryobi run on battery power. Traditionally, lawn mowers — like a lot of larger power tools — have run on gasoline, but in an effort to be more environmentally conscious, Ryobi offers five of its seven riding lawn mowers with an 80V lithium battery power source. This same battery works with a 30-inch deck size model all the way up to a 54-inch one. This remains true whether the model you get is a zero turn riding mower, which utilizes a side joystick for operation, or a lawn tractor, which implements a traditional steering wheel. All of these lawn mowers are able to generate at least 7-8 hp, which is plenty for cutting your grass.

With an LED screen located on the arm of your seat, you are able to not just monitor your mower's battery life and remaining running time but also adjust the speed of both the cutting and driving. That panel also allows you to turn on and off the mower's headlights and lets you connect a Bluetooth device, like your iPhone, in order to use the Ryobi Riding Mower app. Plus, there are two USB ports for charging your phone while you mow your lawn.

All of the 80V battery-powered riding lawn mowers are naturally side-discharge models, which just means that it sprays the cuttings out of the side of the mower. However, several of the models also have the capability for you to bag your clippings instead, though you will need to purchase additional kits for that, and the same can be said for mulching kits. In terms of price, the lowest a battery-powered riding mower goes for is $2,999, and they go up to $4,999, with most towards the upper tier number.