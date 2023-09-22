Is The Ryobi Lawn Mower Worth The Investment? Here's What We Know

Ryobi is a popular power tool brand that makes everything from power drills to outdoor lawn equipment. Known for its powerful batteries, the brand has a variety of cordless electric lawn mowers that can fit a variety of situations. When considering which lawn mower to get, owners should consider the size of their lawn to determine their landscaping needs. Whether Ryobi lawn mowers are worth it depends on the size of your lawn and the model of mower you're considering purchasing.

Larger lawns up to 1/2 acre should consider investing in the more expensive walk-behind 40V HP version of the mowers, while those that have to mow less than 1/4 acre can consider the more affordable 18V or 13 AMP variations. Even those with significant lawn-cutting needs of up to three acres, or those considering a riding mower, can find options with the Ryobi brand.

Ultimately, Ryobi lawn mowers are a solid option for residential use, and the fact that they are fully electric eliminates the hassle of re-filling the mower with gas. However, people should purchase a mower that makes sense for the work they need to do, or they may end up overpaying for a more expensive piece of equipment that isn't really necessary.