Is The Ryobi Lawn Mower Worth The Investment? Here's What We Know
Ryobi is a popular power tool brand that makes everything from power drills to outdoor lawn equipment. Known for its powerful batteries, the brand has a variety of cordless electric lawn mowers that can fit a variety of situations. When considering which lawn mower to get, owners should consider the size of their lawn to determine their landscaping needs. Whether Ryobi lawn mowers are worth it depends on the size of your lawn and the model of mower you're considering purchasing.
Larger lawns up to 1/2 acre should consider investing in the more expensive walk-behind 40V HP version of the mowers, while those that have to mow less than 1/4 acre can consider the more affordable 18V or 13 AMP variations. Even those with significant lawn-cutting needs of up to three acres, or those considering a riding mower, can find options with the Ryobi brand.
Ultimately, Ryobi lawn mowers are a solid option for residential use, and the fact that they are fully electric eliminates the hassle of re-filling the mower with gas. However, people should purchase a mower that makes sense for the work they need to do, or they may end up overpaying for a more expensive piece of equipment that isn't really necessary.
Ryobi mowers are a great electric option
Unlike other mowers with gas-powered options, like Toro and Cub Cadet, Ryobi's selection of mowers is mostly comprised of its 40V HP lithium battery line. While it had an extensive fleet of 18V branded mowers at one point, the company has since improved its battery design, and most models found online are now part of the 40V HP line.
Ryobi lawn mowers are affordable, ranging from around $150 to $5,000+ for their most expensive riding mowers. Pricing will come down to features and the power of the battery. Their 11 and 13 AMP electric mowers are the most affordable, with the 11 AMP costing $149 and the 13 AMP costing $199 on the Ryobi website. Their mid-range 40V HP line, which is more suitable for most homeowners, ranges anywhere from $329 to $849 at Home Depot.
When selecting a mower, especially in the Ryobi 40V HP line, look out to see if a 40V battery and charger are included, or else you'll need to buy that separately. Prices for Ryobi 40V lithium batteries range from $150-$300 at Home Depot.
Selecting a Ryobi lawn mower that suits your needs
When considering what kind of Ryobi lawn mower, or any mower for that matter, there are a few key aspects of good mowers that can help you narrow down your selection. Mainly, owners should be concerned with the quality, battery power, and deck size.
Deck size will dictate how wide the mower is, with a wider deck size enabling owners to cut more surface area with a single mow. Since Ryobi only has electric lawn mower models, narrowing down the choices is much easier since you won't have to decide on gas or electric.
For most, the 40V line, which is capable of cutting up to 3/4 acres on a single charge with their best models, will likely be the most solid route. Unless the lawn is small and the need is fairly minimal, the 11 and 13 AMP models might not have enough charge to make them efficient. Those with larger lawns that have over an acre of grass to cut should consider their more expensive riding mowers.
Evaluating different Ryobi lawn mowers
Ryobi mowers are worth it if you're seeking a reliable electronic lawn mower option. Generally, most of Ryobi's mowers are rated highly: the cheapest 40V 18-inch push lawn mower at Home Depot costs $329, with 95% of customers recommending it. The mower is fairly lightweight, coming in at only 40 lbs., and with a 6 Ah Lithium-ion battery and a run time of 30 minutes, it's capable of cutting 1/4 acre. Many users remark about how quiet the machine is and its ease of use and setup.
A step up from the 40V 18-inch is 40V Brushless 20-inch self-propelled mower. In addition to being self-propelled, the mower can cut at least 1/2 an acre with up to a 42-minute runtime on its 6 Ah Lithium-ion battery, and is only slightly heavier at 44 lbs. Listed at $499 at Home Depot, much of the positive feedback is similar to its slightly smaller version. Of the negative reviews, many users complained of a lack of battery power and longevity — two issues that were also found in a minority of the reviews for the 18-inch version.
Its most expensive lawn mower sold at Home Depot, the 42 in. 100 Ah Electric Riding Mower can cut 2-4 acres on a single charge and has a 100 Ah battery. With this additional power comes additional cost, as the mower is priced at $4,999. Unlike the Ryobi 40V line, however, reviews for its more powerful riding mowers are lower, with only 65% of reviewers recommending the product. Many of the negative reviews remark on the machine's lack of power and the durability of the battery.
Gas vs electric lawn mowers
Gas-powered lawn mowers will last longer on a single gas tank and be more powerful on average than electric mowers. According to Consumer Reports, gas mowers scored higher on average than electric counterparts in the cutting category. However, electric mowers also have benefits.
Electric lawn mowers are quieter and don't require the seasonal maintenance that gas-powered mowers do, but they cut far less gas on a single charge than a full gas tank. Electric mowers are also a lot more quiet than their gas counterparts. In terms of price, top-rated gas options — like Cub Cadet — come in at around the same cost as the Ryobi 40V option of $399 at Home Depot. The machine is listed as ideal for lawns 1/2 acre or less, with 88% of customers recommending it.
Ultimately, Ryobi is a good electric lawn mower manufacturer and should be considered if you want to go electric. While there are other manufacturers like Milwaukee that have received great reviews for electric mowers as well, Ryobi electric lawn mowers shouldn't be overlooked depending on the size of your lawn.