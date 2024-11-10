Who Was John Deere? The Man Behind The World's Most Famous Tractors

John Deere is a household name today because of the high-end tractors the company bearing his name makes. But before the success, Deere had a few challenges to overcome.

Born in 1804 in Rutland, Vermont, Deere was raised by his mother after his father was lost at sea when he was just four years old. Throughout his life, he'd been a determined blacksmith. He started at just 17 and eventually established a blacksmith shop in Illinois after the New England economy collapsed in 1836. He worked closely with farmers, learning of their issues with the current plows, such as soil clinging to the bottom of the plows and needing to be constantly scraped off. This led Deere to create a steel plow, which legend says Deere fashioned from a broken saw blade. Despite such a down-home start, Deere's steel plow business became a massive success in a short amount of time. Soon, he was selling 1,000 plows a year.

Surprisingly, Deere actually managed the company alone from 1852 to 1858, until his son, Charles Deere, took over as manager during another time when the economy plummeted. No stranger to dedication, the elder Deere was president of the National Bank of Moline in Moline, Illinois, and even was mayor of the same town for two years afterward. After his death, Charles took over completely as the business continued to expand. By 1877, the company was making 500 plows a day.