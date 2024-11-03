Is John Deere Really Making A Pickup Truck?

AI-generated, fake claims regarding upcoming car releases — like the untrue John Deere pickup truck idea — are pretty simple to debunk in a few steps. The first and most effective method is to look around online to see where these notions are coming from. If the company itself or other mainstream, trustworthy publications haven't had anything to say about it, then it's likely not real. Sure, leaks do happen, but it's unlikely that entire supposedly professional photo sets and lists of specs would appear way online without any official reaction or mainstream traction.

As for the images themselves, AI models can sometimes fail to get the exact details of a manufacturer's logo — like John Deere's iconic yellow deer — right. The same can also be true for text, with lazier renderings not quite getting words and letters correct on license plates and along the sides of cars and trucks. Repeating patterns on grills and tire treads can also prove troublesome for AI, with the pattern getting shaky or entirely messed up at certain points. These giveaways aren't always present, and won't always expose AI images as such, but they can do the trick in many cases.

For the time being, John Deere is staying in its lane making tractors, lawn mowers, and all of its other usual offerings.

