4 Car Companies You Probably Didn't Realize Made Tractors

There are few if any, technological innovations that have revolutionized the agricultural world quite as much as the tractor. Born of the steam engine boom of the Industrial Revolution, the first steam-powered tractors were produced in the early 1900s, essentially eliminating a farmer's reliance on horses and oxen to pull heavy plows through a field and thus allowing them to cover infinitely more ground in a day's work.

Production, of course, increased exponentially with the development of the internal combustion engine, an advancement that required less manpower to keep a tractor plowing away through fertile fields. While the transition from steam to fossil fuels was slow, by the 1920s, it was far enough along in the United States that the country entered what many consider the golden age of tractors. From that era, one of the most prominent names in the agricultural machining game emerged, with John Deere delivering some of the most celebrated tractors in history, including the Model D and the uber-rare Orchid.

While John Deere has pioneered some of the best and the most expensive tractors in history, numerous other manufacturers have tried to replicate their success in the agricultural realm. And yes, several of those would-be tractor kings were automakers who'd already found success in the automobile arena. That trend would continue in North America and abroad for much of the 20th century. Here are some notable automobile manufacturers you may not realize also made tractors.