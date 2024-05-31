5 Of The Most Powerful Lamborghinis Ever Made
If Lamborghini is known for anything, it's ostentatiousness, something that appears in just about every car the company has produced. Lamborghini's design philosophy has always been centered around building cars that look fast standing still, even if they aren't fast in practice. While Lamborghini has put out some beautiful tortoises in their 60-plus-year history — including the Jarama 400 GT and even the famed Countach — it has also produced some of the most powerful production cars in the world.
Impressively in an age where cylinders are being lost in favor of turbochargers, almost all of Lamborghini's most powerful cars have been driven by naturally aspirated engines. Every single car on this list makes use of a 6.5 liter V12 as a foundation for its power production. That makes Lamborghini one of only six manufacturers still offering cars with V12 engines. While unaltered V12 engines are Lamborghini's specialty, Lamborghini has also succumbed to the electrification craze gripping the supercar industry as of late. While it's easy to see that as blasphemy, it's perhaps better to view it as path to heaps more power.
Lamborghini Centenario — 759 horsepower
Lamborghini is a company that loves its specialty, limited edition models. A couple that immediately come to mind are the track-focused Sesto Elemento and Batmobile-esque Reventón, which were both limited to only 20 units each. While all limited edition Lambos are unique, the 2016 Lamborghini Centenario might be the most special of them all.
Named and released in honor of the centenary of founder Ferruccio Lamborghini's birth, the brand was determined to create something truly iconic. Lamborghini claims that Centanario's bodywork represented a jumping-off point for a new era of Lamborghini design philosophy while also taking advantage of innovations in technological development. While some might argue that it is just a reskinned Aventador — as they both share the same platform — its comically large rear fin diffuser and rear-wheel steering system prove that the Centenario is at least a tad more innovative.
Then we get to the Centenario's 759 horsepower naturally aspirated V12 power plant, which was the most powerful production engine that Lamborghini had ever created in 2016. The Centenario's V12 was an evolution of the Aventador Superveloce's 6.5 liter L539 unit, making it 19 horsepower more powerful than the previous record holder. Power doesn't always equal speed, but in the case of the Centenario it does, as it remains one of the fastest Lamborghinis ever made with a top speed of over 217 miles per hour. Only 40 Lamborghini Centanarios were produced, with 20 in coupe form and the other 20 roadsters.
Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae - 769 horsepower
By the time that the LP 780-4 Ultimae arrived on showroom floors in 2021, the Aventador had already been in production for a full decade. Over the course of that decade, the Aventador was spun off into quite a few sub-variants, with the most notable being the Aventador S, Aventador SV, and Aventador SVJ. Lamborghini learned a thing or two from tinkering around with the Aventador platform and decided to combine all of that knowledge into a single ultimate package.
As the final and most refined variant of the Aventador, the Ultimae delivered the most powerful engine, most advanced technological aids, and best power-to-weight ratio in the entire Aventador family. It also features some critical modern features that weren't around when the Aventador was initially released in 2011, including rear-wheel steering integration into its all-wheel drive system.
With 769 horsepower on tap, the Ultimae makes a whopping 78 more horsepower than the original Aventador LP700-4 while still using an iteration of the same 6.5 liter L539 naturally aspirated V12 featured in the original Aventador. The Ultimae's additional ponies not only make it the most powerful Aventador, but also one of the most powerful production Lamborghinis ever made.
Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 - 807 horsepower
With the era of the Aventador winding to a close, Lamborghini announced a new flagship bull in 2019. Up until that point, Lamborghini was best known in the engine department for its large displacement V12s. The Sián disrupted that reputation with a new electrified approach. While Ferrari and McLaren might have beaten Lambo to the punch with their hybrid LaFerrari and P1 hypercars, Lamborghini took a bit more time to refine their formula.
The Sián's most distinguishing characteristic is its use of a 34-horsepower supplemental electric motor. At the time of its release, the motor was revolutionary in that it was the first to use a supercapacitor to store and expend energy in a hybrid vehicle, according to Lamborghini. There are a few benefits to the supercapacitor technology, with the main two being decreased weight and improved packaging. It also fills the power gaps between gear changes, as the Sián continued to use the same jerky, single-clutch, seven-speed automated manual gearbox that Lamborghini owners have complained about since the introduction of the Aventador.
Speaking of the Aventador, the Sián's powertrain was another iteration of the previous flagship's 6.5 liter naturally aspirated V12, but with electric integration. Even without the implementation of the electric motor, the Sián's variant of the V12 produced 774 horsepower on its own. With combined power, the Sián's power figure is raised to 807 horsepower, making it the first production Lamborghini in history to break the 800 horsepower threshold.
Essenza SCV12 - 820 horsepower
In second place on our list is a car without license plates. At least on a surface level, the Essenza SCV12 appears to be Lamborghini's direct response to Ferrari's XX program. If you're unfamiliar, Ferrari's XX-series cars — including the original FXX, 599XX, FXX-K, and SF90XX — are top-model Ferrari road cars given the track treatment and, despite often costing more than a million dollars, can only be driven on track at Ferrari's discretion. In much the same vein, the Essenza is a special track-only vehicle designed by Lamborghini's Squadra Corse motorsport division which is also responsible for GT3 and Super Trofeo development.
However, unlike with Ferrari's XX cars, Essenza owners can actually take their cars out on the track whenever they want. Still, the Essenza truly was bred for the track, featuring everything that you'd expect to find on a purpose-built racecar. The Essenza uses its own bespoke carbon fiber monocoque chassis with an integrated carbon roll cage. Other motorsport accouterments include multi-adjustable dampers, an Xtrac sequential racing gearbox, and an F1-inspired steering wheel.
As with every other Lamborghini mentioned on this list so far, the Essenza SCV12 makes use of the same 6.5 liter naturally aspirated V12 – talk about a trusty workhorse. However, in the SCV12, it is in its most untamed state possible. A combination of increased exhaust flow, increased intake efficiency, and computational optimization, the Essenza produces a peak 820 horsepower, putting high on the list of most powerful Lamborghinis ever made.
Lamborghini Revuelto - 1,001 horsepower
In 2019, we got a taste of what Lamborghini had in store for the future with the Sián FKP 37. However, the Sián was, once again, a very limited production model that served as a sort of a proof of concept for Lamborghini's follow-up to the flagship Aventador. That successor arrived in 2023 in the form of the Revuelto. Lamborghini has a history that they can be proud of, and the Revuelto is an homage to all of the company's landmark cars over the years, such as the Countach, the Diablo, the Murcielago, and the Aventador.
While the Revuelto's styling might be tied to more historically important models, its technology is very much linked to the modern age. Quite a few of the Revuelto's driver-focused technologies have been tried and tested on previous models from the Aventador Ultimae to the Sián. Some of the most critical to the driver experience include integrated rear-wheel steering into the Revuelto's all-wheel-drive system and a torque-vectoring system as an added form of stability control. Both of those features made appearances in previous models.
Like the Sián, the Revuelto is a performance hybrid, meaning that it still features a fossil-burning primary powerplant with electric supplemental power. However, the Sián's supercapacitor-based hybrid system was swapped for a more traditional lithium-ion battery pack. The Revuelto also received a new 6.5 liter V12 powerplant designed specifically for the new car. In its base form, this V12 produces 814 horsepower. When combined with the three electric motors, the Revuelto produces a peak total of 1,001 horsepower — which makes it not only the most powerful Lamborghini ever made, but also the most powerful plug-in hybrid as well.