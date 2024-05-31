5 Of The Most Powerful Lamborghinis Ever Made

Lamborghini is a company that loves its specialty, limited edition models. A couple that immediately come to mind are the track-focused Sesto Elemento and Batmobile-esque Reventón, which were both limited to only 20 units each. While all limited edition Lambos are unique, the 2016 Lamborghini Centenario might be the most special of them all.

Named and released in honor of the centenary of founder Ferruccio Lamborghini's birth, the brand was determined to create something truly iconic. Lamborghini claims that Centanario's bodywork represented a jumping-off point for a new era of Lamborghini design philosophy while also taking advantage of innovations in technological development. While some might argue that it is just a reskinned Aventador — as they both share the same platform — its comically large rear fin diffuser and rear-wheel steering system prove that the Centenario is at least a tad more innovative.

Then we get to the Centenario's 759 horsepower naturally aspirated V12 power plant, which was the most powerful production engine that Lamborghini had ever created in 2016. The Centenario's V12 was an evolution of the Aventador Superveloce's 6.5 liter L539 unit, making it 19 horsepower more powerful than the previous record holder. Power doesn't always equal speed, but in the case of the Centenario it does, as it remains one of the fastest Lamborghinis ever made with a top speed of over 217 miles per hour. Only 40 Lamborghini Centanarios were produced, with 20 in coupe form and the other 20 roadsters.