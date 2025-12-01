Why Do People Slap Their Apple Watches?

Apple's product portfolio is held in high regard, but over the years, it has also developed a rather funny historical side that often veers into sarcasm. For example, hitting a cafe with a MacBook while a Windows laptop is considered nothing short of a taboo. The ick over green bubbles denoting an Android user in the group chats, lining up a day in advance and camping outside Apple Stores to get a device on launch day. These modern-age tropes have often been parodied, as well. The latest "Apple device user" currently being roasted on social media platforms such as TikTok is tapping the smartwatch's display with a full palm.

Whether it's silencing a call or just muting a timer alert, Apple Watch users are often seen casually — and repeatedly — slapping the display. Well, it serves a purpose. Two, actually. A light tap that covers the entire display, or even a long one, ends certain tasks and turns off the screen. It's a neat feature, but doing it so often that it becomes noticeable to the rest of the world around you is where things enter a territory where a bit of cheeky skewering is deserved. I have been wearing an Apple Watch for nearly seven years, and I have never done this. Instead, I've preferred pressing on the Digital Crown to return to the clock face after finishing a chore. But as far as the slap-to-sleep gesture goes, it is part of the universal gesture package that lets you handle alerts, such as incoming calls, with a double tap and wrist movements.