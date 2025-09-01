5 Tips & Tricks Every Apple Watch Owner Should Know

One big advantage of an Apple Watch is having a hands-free smart device when your hands aren't free. But some actions still require two hands. For example, suppose you're cooking and you need to check your notifications without getting your oily fingers on your watch. There's a solution: You can control your watch's functions with simple pinch and fist-clench gestures. It's not a premium Series/Ultra-only feature, either; it works even on the lowly Apple Watch SE.

You'll need to head into your Apple Watch's Settings > Accessibility and enable Hand Gestures. Once enabled, you have four gestures to choose from: single and double pinch, as well as single or double fist-clench. By default, these are for navigating forwards and backwards, selecting items, or opening an action menu for a specific notification. It'll take a bit of getting used to, but these four one-handed gestures can control the most important parts of your Apple Watch. However, we recommend changing any (or all) of these gestures to do one specific action you use often, such as a double-pinch to open the Notification Center, widgets, or Apple Pay.

Of course, this wouldn't be an Apple device without a few "premium" features paywalled for customers undeterred by the Apple Tax. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra models all have a double-tap gesture enabled by default. Rather than being assigned to a specific action, the double tap acts on whatever is currently visible on the screen. For example, it stops a timer or answers a ringing call. Having used both hand gestures and the "premium" double-tap, the only real difference is that the double-tap feels more natural and dynamic, adjusting to any situation.