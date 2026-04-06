5 Things You Didn't Know Your Apple Watch Can Do In 2026

Are you using your Apple Watch to its full potential? Whether you've owned an Apple Watch for years, answering texts and counting steps with the small device on your wrist, or you're new to wearing a smart watch, it's likely that there's a trove of hidden features and tools that you've never used.

Apple currently sells three versions of its popular watch: the Series 11, the SE 3, and the Ultra 3. Each version offers different features, display sizes, and battery life, but no matter which version you own, there are hidden tools that you aren't utilizing.

It's common knowledge that you can answer texts and phone calls, tap to pay, and track your daily exercise routine, but all models of Apple Watch offer much more. Before you get too involved in picking a fun watch face and comfortable or stylish band, take the time to learn about all the functions your watch offers. After all, it's a big investment, especially if you opted for the high-end Ultra 3. Here are some Apple Watch features that may have flown under your radar.